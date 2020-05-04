Top 5 BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh: TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme and more

While most of the two-wheeler sales in India come from thrifty commuters the likes of Hero Splendor, it is the 150-160cc segment with price tags below Rs 1 lakh that allows sporty design and a hint of performance riding.

India was the world’s largest two-wheeler market before the coronavirus pandemic got the world to stop spinning. And when we snap out of it and resume normalcy, India would perhaps grab the top spot in the two-wheeler market again. While most of these sales come from reasonably priced commuters the likes Hero Splendor and TVS Sport, it is the 150-160cc segment with price tags below Rs 1 lakh that allows sporty design and a hint of performance riding. Hence, we’re listing our top 5 bikes in India priced under Rs 1 lakh. And now that we are in the month of May 2020, everything on sale in the Indian automobile market is BS-VI compliant and so are the following motorcycles. (all prices are ex-showroom)

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: A top pick when it comes to great styling, good handling and performance, comfort and respectable fuel efficiency, the Apache RTR 160 remains a brilliant value-for-money proposition in its BS6 avatar. The transition from BS4 to BS6 has brought the price up to Rs 94,500 for the front disc variant and Rs 97,500 for the dual-disc version.

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI: Yamaha’s entry-level motorcycle in India, the BS6 FZ V3 retails at Rs 99,200. It is a well-equipped 150cc motorcycle with ABS, LED headlamp, LCD instrument cluster, ABS warning lamp, seven-step adjustable monoshock, disc brakes at both ends.

Hero Xtreme 160R: Revealed during Hero World 2020 in February, Hero Xtreme 160R has been upgraded substantially in terms of styling especially with a new LED headlamp and is now also more refined. During our short ride of the new motorcycle, we found it to be an excellent handler. The launch of the new Xtreme 160R is expected soon at a price of about Rs 90,000.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Cruiser-style motorcycles have ever been so popular in India and the most affordable one comes from the house of Bajaj Auto. The Avenger Street 160 retails at Rs 94,900, and draws styling inspiration from the larger displacement Avenger 220, offering LED AHO and single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: The Pulsar is responsible for bringing in the boy-racer characteristic in the Indian motorcycle rider and Pulsar 150 still is one of the most popular in the segment. BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is sold in three different variants – Pulsar 150 Neon, Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 Twin Disc (Rs 85,500, Rs 94,950 and Rs 98,800, respectively).

