Top 5 bikes launched in 2018: How Royal Enfield, Jawa, BMW Motorrad made this year bigger & better

The year 2018 was one exciting year for the two-wheeler enthusiasts and buyers. India saw the launch of multiple bikes and scooters that created a lot of buzz and some of them were indeed highly awaited. Yamaha started the new year with a bang with the launch of the YZF-R15 V3.0 followed by the launch of the BMW G 310 R. Classic motorcycle brands like Royal Enfield and Jawa Motorcycles made sure that the year ends on an exciting note with the launch of the respective products. As a cherry on top, KTM launched a surprise product towards the end of the year. Here we have listed the top five motorcycles launched in 2018.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

This is undoubtedly the biggest motorcycle launch of 2018. Royal Enfield launched the new Interceptor 650 along with Continental GT 650 at killer prices that indeed rejoiced the enthusiasts. The new Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc, parallel twin-engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of Rs 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 prices in India start at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa Classic

Another exciting launch of 2018 was undoubtedly the all-new Jawa. Mahindra owned Classic Legends has brought good times for numerous enthusiasts with the resurrection of the iconic Czech brand. The company has launched three motorcycles in India namely Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Jawa Perak. While the former two are already on sale in India (but the bookings have closed for now), the Perak will go on sale sometime in May 2019. The Jawa Classic looks like the original Jawa from the past and hence, this one was admired more by the customers.

BMW G 310 R

BMW Motorrad launched its most affordable offering in India namely the G 310 R in July this year. The company's baby Beemer arrived at Indian shores after making the customers wait for over 2 years. BMW G 310 R was launched in India at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the pricing may seem on a higher side to most of the buyers, the company is giving away year-end discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on the motorcycle that further sweetens the deal.

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0

Yamaha launched the new YZF-R15 V3.0 in India at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) at the Auto Expo 2018 amid much fanfare. The motorcycle gets power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The new R15 V3.0 gets some major improvements over the previous generation model without demanding a major premium in pricing.

KTM 125 Duke

KTM surprised the customers with the launch of its smallest Duke for India - the 125 Duke. The motorcycle gets power from a 124.7cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm. The suspension set up comprises of inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. KTM 125 Duke is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).