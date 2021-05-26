Top 5 bike maintenance tips for Covid-19 lockdown: Easy, simple steps explained

Many states in India have extended lockdowns due to the ongoing Covid-19 second wave and this means that your bike or scooter will need to be parked inside for a few more days. Here are the DOs and DON'Ts related to this.

Cyclones, heavy rains, and of course, the maddening Covid-19 second wave. Well, I must say that we human beings are currently going through quite a lot especially in India. With the global pandemic, the country India has come to a halt again with lockdowns being imposed in most of the states. In that case, it is quite obvious that we people are locked in our houses currently for the good and the same goes for our vehicles as well. As your bike or scooter hasn’t moved an inch in the last few days, here we tell you five really simple tips on how you can keep your beloved machine in top condition right at your home. So, let’s begin.

Cover them up

Make sure that you park your bike or scooter in a proper covered parking. In case you don’t have it, get a two-wheeler cover for your vehicle. Doing this will not only protect your machine from direct sunlight but from rain and dust as well. This is actually important as many states have extended the lockdown for a few more days to prevent the spread of the virus, which means that your vehicle will need to wait for some more time to head out on the roads again.

Watch video | Top 5 bike maintenance tips in lockdown:

Start every 4 to 5 days

Make sure that you start your vehicle every 4 to 5 days. After doing so, keep the engine idle for at least 2 to 3 minutes and don’t just rev up the throttle right after you crank up the engine. With this, you can prevent the battery of your vehicle from getting discharged. In case you don’t wish to or can’t start the vehicle every 4 to 5 days, you can also disconnect the battery of your vehicle.

Park on center or paddock stand only

If you have to park your vehicle for a prolonged period of time, park it on the center stand only. Doing this will make sure that all fluids inside the vehicle like fuel, engine oil etc are at their right and a balanced level. Now, just like the TVS Apache RR310 that we have with us, there are many two-wheelers out there that don’t come with a center stand as standard. If you are the owner of such a vehicle, you can get a paddock stand that is quite convenient to use.

Don’t keep them stationary

Every 4 to 5 days, make sure to move your vehicle a bit forward and backward. If your vehicle is parked at a fixed place for so many days, its tyres might get flat spots that might eventually damage them. Also, after every 10-15 days, check the tyre pressure of your vehicle. If you feel that the tyre pressure is low and you don’t wish to go out, you can order a small electronic air compressor from any of the e-commerce websites.

Lube them up

Even if your vehicle is parked inside for so many days, it’s better to lubricate your vehicle every few days. By doing so, you can not only protect some critical parts of your vehicle from rust but also, minimize the chances of wear and tear. Don’t forget to lubricate parts like chain, suspension, folding footpegs, keyhole clutch/brake lever pivot points, and fasteners properly.

Keep this in mind once the lockdown lifts

Once the lockdown gets lifted, make sure to check the tyre pressure, electricals, and also, the documents of your vehicle before heading out, and do have a service center visit in case your vehicle needs one. Get the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate of your vehicle renewed if it has expired. The current times are certainly difficult but we all are this together and this too shall pass soon. On that note, please stay home and stay safe. Also, please subscribe to our YouTube channel.

