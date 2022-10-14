Top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in September 2022: Hero, Honda, TVS, etc

Two-wheeler Sales September 2022: Here we have listed the top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in September 2022. While Hero MotoCorp leads the race, Royal Enfield has recorded the highest YoY growth.

SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) has released the motor vehicle data on the production, domestic sales, and exports of two-wheelers for the month of September 2022. Last month turned out to be great for OEMs in terms of sales, thanks to the festive season. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in September 2022.

Top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in September 2022:

Brand Sept 2022 Sept 2021 YoY Change Aug 2022 MoM Change Hero MotoCorp 5,07,690 5,05,462 0.4% 4,50,740 12.6% Honda 4,88,924 4,63,683 5.4% 4,23,216 15.5% TVS 2,83,878 2,44,084 16% 3,15,539 -10% Bajaj 2,22,912 1,73,945 28% 2,33,838 -4.6% Royal Enfield 73,646 27,233 170% 62,236 18.3%

As can be seen in the above table, all the two-wheeler manufacturers recorded a positive YoY growth in domestic sales last month. While India’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, leads the race, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) came in a close second. Home-grown TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, and Royal Enfield bagged the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

Hero MotoCorp sold 5,07,690 units in the domestic market in September 2022, registering a mere 0.4 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 5,05,462 units. Honda (HMSI) managed to sell 4,88,924 units last month, thereby recording a 5.4 per cent YoY growth. In September 2021, it sold 4,63,683 units in the domestic market.

TVS Motor Company sold 2,83,878 units in September 2022, recording a 16 per cent YoY growth. Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, managed to sell 2,22,912 units last month, thereby registering a 28 per cent YoY growth. Royal Enfield, however, recorded the highest YoY growth of 170 per cent, thanks to new product launches. It sold 73,646 two-wheelers in India in September 2022.

