Here are the best-selling two-wheeler brands in May 2023, along with their sales and YoY growth.

May 2023 saw a total of 14.71 lakh units of two-wheelers sold in the domestic market, as compared to 12.53 lakh units from a year ago in May 2022, a growth of 17.4 percent. Amongst the two-wheeler brands, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, and TVS reign supreme as the top sellers in May 2023.

Let’s take a detailed look at the top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in May 2023 along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to May 2022.

Best-selling two-wheeler brands in May 2023

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield takes the fifth spot in the list of top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in May 2023, having sold 70,795 units in the domestic market. During the same time last year, Royal Enfield sold 53,525 units. The Classic 350 remains the best-seller for Royal Enfield in India and new launches like the Meteor and the Hunter have helped Royal Enfield beat Suzuki in sales.

Bajaj

Bajaj comes in next, in fourth place, having sold 1,94,684 units last month, compared to selling 96,102 units in May 2022. Bajaj’s YoY domestic sales have grown by 102.5 percent. For Bajaj, the Pulsar range remains one of the best-sellers in the domestic as well as global markets, along with the Platina.

TVS

In third, is the Hosur-based manufacturer, TVS. The two-wheeler maker sold 2,52,690 units last month, which included scooters and motorcycles, as compared to selling 1,91,482 units in May 2022. For TVS, models such as the Jupiter, Ntorq, and the Apache series continue to rack in numbers, along with the TVS XL.

Honda

Honda, despite new launches and updating its best-seller, the Activa, is unable to grab the top spot in India. In May 2023, Honda sold 3,11,144 units in May 2023 compared to 3,20,857 units in May 2022, registering a negative growth of 3 percent last month.

Hero MotoCorp

Leading two-wheeler sales in May 2023 is Hero MotoCorp, having sold 5,08,309 units last month. Hero MotoCorp posted a YoY growth of 8.9 percent. In contrast, Hero MotoCorp sold 4,66,466 units last month. For HEro, the Splendor remains its best-seller having kept its formula simple.