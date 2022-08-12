Best-selling two-wheeler brands in July 2022. We take a look at the top 5 selling motorcycle and scooter manufacturers in July 2022 and compare sales to July 2021 to see their YoY growth.

India is one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets, and homegrown manufacturers like Bajaj, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS post consistent sales numbers. The two-wheeler market is so enormous that even companies based in other countries, like Honda and Suzuki, have been able to succeed in India.

We take a look at the top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in July 2022, along with their sales numbers last month, comparing it to July 2021 to see their YoY growth.

Leading the sales chart is Hero MotoCorp, having sold 4,30,684 units in July 2022. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer sold 4,29,208 two-wheeler in July 2021, hence registering a marginal YoY growth of 0.3 per cent, in July 2022.

Hot on Hero MotoCorp’s tail is the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda, racking up 4,02,718 units in July 2022. Honda sold 3,40,420 units in July 2021, registering a YoY growth of 18.3 per cent in July 2022. Honda’s best-selling product continues to be the Activa and the company is aiming for a sizable market share in the sub-500cc segment with the new Honda CB300F, which is priced at Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom.

Following Honda is TVS, having sold 2,01,942 units in July, registering a YoY growth of 15.2 per cent. The Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer sold 1,75,169 units in July last year. TVS is looking to grow its market share in the sub-300cc segment with the launch of the new Ronin, a retro motorcycle that has no direct competition, however, it does compete with the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in terms of pricing.

Bajaj takes fourth place having sold 1,64,384 units in July 2022, as compared to selling 1,56,232 units in July last year, registering a YoY growth of 5.2 per cent. Following Bajaj is Japanese two-wheeler maker Suzuki, rounding up the top five best-selling two-wheeler brands in July 2022. Suzuki sold 60,893 units last month, registering a marginal growth of 0.5 per cent.

What is interesting in the sales analysis is that Royal Enfield, a popular name in the two-wheeler category in India has failed to make it to the list of top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in July 2022. However, the tables could change next month as the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer has launched its most-affordable model in India, the Hunter 350.