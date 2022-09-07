Top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in August 2022: Hero, Honda, TVS & more

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world and lakhs of units are sold every month. Ahead of the festive season, August turned out to be a good month for brands in terms of sales. The two-wheeler segment showed signs of improvement and registered healthy growth. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in August 2022.
Top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in India in August 2022:
|Brand Name
|August 2022
|August 2021
|YoY Change
|July 2022
|MoM Change
|Hero MotoCorp
|4,50,740
|4,31,137
|4.5%
|4,30,684
|4.6%
|Honda
|4,23,216
|4,01,480
|5.4%
|4,02,701
|5.1%
|TVS
|3,15,539
|2,74,313
|15%
|2,01,942
|56.2%
|Bajaj
|2,33,838
|1,57,971
|48%
|1,64,384
|42.2%
|Suzuki
|64,654
|61,809
|4.6%
|60,892
|6.2%
As you can see in the above table, all the major two-wheeler manufacturers posted an uptick in domestic sales last month. While India’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, leads the race, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) came in a close second. Home-grown TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto bagged third and fourth positions while Suzuki grabbed the fifth spot.
Hero MotoCorp sold 4,50,740 units in the domestic market in August 2022, registering a 4.5 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 4,31,137 units. Honda (HMSI) managed to sell 4,23,216 units in August 2022, thereby recording a 5.4 per cent YoY growth. In August 2021, it sold 4,01,480 units in the domestic market.
TVS Motor Company sold 3,15,539 units in August 2022, recording a 15 per cent YoY growth. Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, managed to sell 2,33,838 units last month, thereby registering a massive 48 per cent YoY growth. Suzuki sold 64,654 two-wheelers in India in August 2022, recording a 4.6 per cent YoY growth. In August 2021, its sales stood at 61,809 units.
