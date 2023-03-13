Top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in February 2023

Best-selling two-wheelers in February 2023. Here are the top 5 selling motorcycle and scooter brands last month, along with their sales numbers.

Two-wheelers remain the backbone of the country with manufacturers selling lakhs of units every month. Motorcycles and scooters offer great fuel economy and are easy to manoeuvre, making them the preferred mode of transport in urban and rural parts of India.

In February 2022, a total of 11,29,661 two-wheelers were sold as compared to 10,50,079 units in February 2022, which is an increase of 7.5 percent. Here’s a look at the top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in February 2022, along with their YoY growth compared to last year.

Royal Enfield

The fifth-best-selling two-wheeler brand in India is Royal Enfield, a brand that does not have any scooters. Also, Royal Enfield is the only two-wheeler brand on this list that does not have any motorcycles under 350cc displacement.

In February 2023, Royal Enfield sold 64,436 units as compared to selling 52,135 units in February 2022, registering a YoY growth of 23.5 percent. New launches such as the entry-level Hunter and the updated Classic range have helped Royal Enfield post strong YoY growth.

Bajaj

In fourth is Bajaj, again a brand that does not offer any scooters. In February 2023, Bajaj sold 1,18,039 units, against selling 96,523 units in February last year, registering a YoY growth of 22 percent. Product launches and updates have proven to work the magic for Bajaj, as the Pulsar series continues to win customers.

TVS



TVS beats Bajaj to become the third-best-selling two-wheeler brand in February 2023, thanks to its wide portfolio of scooters, commuters, and sub-500cc performance motorcycles. The Apache series and the N-Torq continue to rack in numbers for TVS month-on-month.

In February 2023, TVS sold 2,21,402 units in the domestic market, inching closer to Honda’s sales. In comparison, TVS sold 1,73,198 units last February, registering a YoY growth of 27.8 percent last month.

Honda

In second place is Honda, having sold 2,27,084 units in February 2023. Similar to TVS, Honda’s wide portfolio of scooters, commuter motorcycles, and performance motorcycles contribute towards the Japanese brand’s sales. The Honda Ctiva remains the two-wheeler maker’s best-seller in India. However, last month, Honda registered a negative growth of 20.5 percent.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp remains the leader in India and worldwide when it comes to two-wheeler sales. In February 2023, Hero MotoCorp sold 3,82,317 units, registering a YoY growth of 15.3 percent. In February 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 3,31,462 units in the domestic market.