Best-selling two-wheeler brands in December 2022. Here are the top 5 selling two-wheeler makers and their YoY growth.

The last month of 2022 saw mixed results in two-wheeler sales, as some brands posted a positive YoY growth, while others, despite new launches, saw a decline in December 2022. Here are the top 5 best-selling two-wheeler brands in December 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Hero MotoCorp

Leading the sales chart for December 2022 is Hero MotoCorp, having sold 3,81,365 units, registering a YoY growth of 1.8 percent. In comparison, Hero MotoCrop sold 3,74,485 units in December 2021.

For the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, the Splendor continues to be the best-seller, followed by the HF Delux, both models posting individual YoY growth as well. In the scooter segment, the Hero Pleasure is the two-wheeler maker’s best-selling product.

Honda

Honda settles for a second, having sold 2,33,151 units in December 2022. In contrast, Honda sold 2,10,638 units in December 2021, registering a YoY growth of 10.7 percent last December.

For Honda, the Activa is still the best seller and with the launch of the Honda Activa H-Smart, the Japanese two-wheeler maker is looking further increase sales numbers. In the motorcycle segment, the CB Shine is Honda’s best-seller in December 2022.

TVS

The third-best-selling two-wheeler brand in India in December 2022 is Hosur-based TVS. The company sold 1,61,369 units in December 2022, as opposed to 1,46,763 units in December 2021, registering a healthy 10 percent YoY growth.

The TVS Jupiter is the best-selling TVS product in December 2022, followed by the TVS Raider, which has seen a robust 140 percent YoY growth in December 2022.

Bajaj

Bajaj settles for fourth place in December 2022 sales, having sold 1,25,525 units, registering a negative growth of 1.6 percent. In comparison, Bajaj sold 1,27,593 units in December 2021.

For Bajaj, the Pulsar 125 leads sales, followed by the Platina, and the Pulsar 150. In Bajaj’s portfolio, the Chetak EV has seen the highest growth – 346 percent – despite being the only EV on offer.

Royal Enfield

The fifth best-selling two-wheeler brand in December 2022 was Royal Enfield, having sold 59,821 units, but registering a negative growth of 8.2 percent. For reference, Royal Enfield sold 65,194 units in December 2021.

For the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer, the Classic 350 remains to be the best-seller, followed by the Hunter 350. With the launch of the Super Meteor 350 in India, Royal Enfield is looking to further expand its market share in India and globally.