Although Scooters have gained popularity in India, especially in big cities, motorcycles still account for the majority of two-wheeler sales in India. The passion for motorcycles is slowly increasing and buyers are not just looking at motorcycles as a mode of transport, although they are efficient compared to four-wheelers.

Here’s the list of the top 5 best-selling motorcycle brands in January 2023, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Royal Enfield

The fifth-best-selling motorcycle brand in January 2022 was Royal Enfield. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer sold 67,702 units in January 2023, as compared to 49,726 units in January 2022, registering a YoY growth of 36.1 percent.

For Royal Enfield, multiple new launches such as the Hunter 350 and the updated Classic 350 launches have helped, including the newly-launched Super Meteor 650, which is aimed at taking on global products made by Harley-Davidson and other manufacturers.

TVS

In fourth is TVS. The Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer racked up 79,394 unit sales in January 2023, registering a YoY growth of 37.3 percent. In January 2022, TVS sold 57,810 units in the domestic market.

TVS has also introduced new products in the market, the most notable one being the Ronin, which competes with RE’s Hunter 350 and Honda’s CB350 in India. The Apache series is still a strong seller for TVS, along with the fully-faired RR 310.

Honda

In January 2023, Honda has to settle for third in terms of motorcycle sales. The Japanese two-wheeler maker sold 1,27,912 motorcycles in January 2023, as compared to selling 1,39,384 units in January 2022, registering a negative growth of 8.2 percent.

For Honda, scooters are the best-sellers, namely the Honda Activa, which saw a recent update in terms of tech. Honda launched the Activa with a smart key, which helps users lock, unlock, and start the scooter.

Bajaj

Bajaj takes second place in the list of top 5 best-selling motorcycle brands in January 2023. Last month, Bajaj sold 1,38,860 motorcycles in India, as compared to 1,34,228 motorcycles in January 2022, registering a YoY growth of 3.4 percent.

The Pulsar series are the best-sellers for Bajaj and with a strong portfolio of motorcycles ranging from commuters to mid-size performance motorcycles, Bajaj has a strong product range.

Hero MotoCorp

The best-selling motorcycle brand in January 2023 is Hero MotoCorp, having registered 3,26,467 unit sales in the domestic market. During the same time last year, Hero MotoCorp sold 3,36,673 motorcycles, registering a negative YoY growth of 3 percent in January 2023.

Hero MotoCorp is not just the largest two-wheeler maker in India, but globally. Hero’s products range from scooters to motorcycles, and the upcoming launches of mid-size motorcycles will help increase Hero’s sales numbers. Speaking of launches, Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Xoom in India, with interesting segment-first features.