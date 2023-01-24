scorecardresearch

Top 5 best-selling Hero two-wheelers in December 2022

Best-selling Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers in December 2022. Here are the top 5 selling Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters last month.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Two-wheeler sales in December 2022 saw Hero MotoCorp lead the sales chart, having sold 3,81,365 units, as compared to selling 3,74,458 units in December 2021, registering a positive YoY growth of 1.8 percent. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has a considerable lead over its key rivals such as Honda and TVS.

Some of Hero’s products have proven over the years that simplicity is key, and here are the top 5 best-selling Hero MotoCorp two-wheelers in December 2022, along with their sales and YoY growth.

Hero Splendor

The best-selling Hero MotoCorp product is the Splendor, which has been a key model for the manufacturer ever since its launch many years ago. In December 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 2,12,341 units, as compared to 2,10,122 units in December 2021, registering a YoY growth of 3 percent.

Hero HF Deluxe

The second-best-seller for Hero MotoCorp is again a commuter motorcycle, the HF Deluxe. Similar to the Splendor, the Deluxe has been a consistent seller for Hero MotoCorp and in December 2022, Hero sold 1,07,755 units as compared to 83,080 units in December 2021, registering a healthy 30 percent YoY growth.

Hero Pleasure

The third-best-seller for Hero MotoCorp is the 110cc Hero Pleasure. In December 2022, the company sold 23,814 units, registering a growth of 159 percent. In contrast, Hero sold 9,205 units of the Pleasure in December 2021.

Super Splendor

Next on the list of the top 5 best-selling Hero two-wheelers is the Super Splendor, which comes with a slightly larger 125cc engine compared to the Splendor. In December 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 13,102 units, as compared to 20,637 units sold in December 2021, registering a negative growth of 37 percent.

Hero Destini

The fifth-best-seller for Hero MotoCorp in December 2022 is a scooter again, the Destini 125. In December 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 9,123 units as compared to 2,808 units sold the previous year, registering a YoY growth of 225 percent.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 13:36 IST