Top 5 best 125cc scooters for college students: Dio 125 to TVS Ntorq

Check out the top 5 best 125cc scooters for college students in India. The list includes the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Dio 125, Yamaha Fascino 125 and more.

Gearless scooters are very popular among college students due to their styling, practicality and affordability. The new academic sessions in Indian universities will start soon and there will be an influx of students to showrooms craving to own their first two-wheeler and kick-start college life in style. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best 125cc scooters for college students in India.

Best 125cc scooters for college students:

TVS Ntorq 125

Price: Rs 84,536 to Rs 1.04 lakh

TVS Ntorq 125 is one of the most popular scooters among the youth, thanks to its sporty nature and hi-tech features. Powering the TVS Ntorq is a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with RT-Fi that churns out 9.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 84,536 to Rs 1.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

Suzuki Access 125

Price: Rs 79,400 to Rs 89,500

The Suzuki Access 125 is a no-nonsense gearless scooter with a very frugal engine. It is currently priced from Rs 79,400 to Rs 89,500, ex-showroom. Powering the Access 125 is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

Honda Dio 125

Price: Rs 83,400 to Rs 91,300

The all-new Dio 125 is Honda’s latest 125cc scooter in the Indian market. It has been priced from Rs 83,400 to Rs 91,300, ex-showroom. Powering the Honda Dio 125 is a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

Yamaha Fascino 125

Price: Rs 79,100 to Rs 92,830

Next, we have the Yamaha Fascino 125 which is one of the lightest scooters on sale in India. It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a smart motor generator system that develops 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT. The Fascino 125 is priced from Rs 79,100 to Rs 92,830, ex-showroom.

Vespa VXL/SXL 125

Price: Rs 1.32 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh

Finally, we have the Vespa 125s on the list for someone who has a deep pocket and wants a fancy-looking scooter. The Vespa VXL and SXL 125 are priced at Rs 1.32 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. They are powered by a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9.8 bhp and 9.6 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.

