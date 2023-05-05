Top 5 best 110cc scooters in India: Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter & more

Check out the top 5 best 110cc scooters on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Hero Xoom and more.

Scooters are very popular in India, especially the 110cc models. In fact, with a market share of 60 percent, the 100-110cc scooter segment continues to be the biggest contributor to the overall gearless two-wheeler market. They are good-looking, feature-rich and don’t burn a hole in your pocket. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best 110cc scooters currently on sale in India.

Top 5 best 110cc scooters in India:

Honda Activa

Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter in the Indian market and has a massive cult following. The Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.73 bhp and 8.90 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 75,347 to Rs 81,348, ex-showroom.

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus is a popular scooter among female riders, thanks to its lightweight nature and flashy colour shades on offer. The Pleasure Plus is priced from Rs 69,638 to Rs 78,538, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.70 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter is a good-looking family scooter and one of the best-selling models from the house of this Chennai-based Indian two-wheeler maker. It is powered by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.7 bhp and comes mated to a CVT. The TVS Jupiter 110 is priced from Rs 72,190 to Rs 88,498, ex-showroom.

Hero Xoom

Hero Xoom is the latest entrant in the competitive 110cc scooter segment. It is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.05 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a CVT. The Hero Xoom is a lightweight scooter and is priced from Rs 69,099 to Rs 77,199, ex-showroom.

Honda Dio

Finally, the last scooter on this list is the Honda Dio. The Dio is one good-looking scooter that is loved by both male and female riders. It is priced from Rs 68,625 to Rs 72,626, ex-showroom. Powering the Honda Dio is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

