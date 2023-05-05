Top 5 best 110cc scooters in India: Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter & more

Scooters are very popular in India, especially the 110cc models. In fact, with a market share of 60 percent, the 100-110cc scooter segment continues to be the biggest contributor to the overall gearless two-wheeler market. They are good-looking, feature-rich and don’t burn a hole in your pocket. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best 110cc scooters currently on sale in India.
Top 5 best 110cc scooters in India:
Honda Activa
Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter in the Indian market and has a massive cult following. The Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.73 bhp and 8.90 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. It is priced from Rs 75,347 to Rs 81,348, ex-showroom.
Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke
Hero Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus is a popular scooter among female riders, thanks to its lightweight nature and flashy colour shades on offer. The Pleasure Plus is priced from Rs 69,638 to Rs 78,538, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.70 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT.
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter is a good-looking family scooter and one of the best-selling models from the house of this Chennai-based Indian two-wheeler maker. It is powered by a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.7 bhp and comes mated to a CVT. The TVS Jupiter 110 is priced from Rs 72,190 to Rs 88,498, ex-showroom.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Hero Xoom
Hero Xoom is the latest entrant in the competitive 110cc scooter segment. It is powered by a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.05 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a CVT. The Hero Xoom is a lightweight scooter and is priced from Rs 69,099 to Rs 77,199, ex-showroom.
Honda Dio
Finally, the last scooter on this list is the Honda Dio. The Dio is one good-looking scooter that is loved by both male and female riders. It is priced from Rs 68,625 to Rs 72,626, ex-showroom. Powering the Honda Dio is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.
Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.