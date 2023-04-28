Top 5 best 100cc bikes in India: Hero Splendor Plus to Honda Shine

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. We have a wide range of motorcycles on sale ranging from entry-level 100cc models to litre-class superbikes. However, it’s worth noting that with a 28 percent share, the 100cc motorcycle segment is the largest contributor to the overall two-wheeler industry. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best 100cc bikes that are currently on sale in India.
Top 5 best 100cc bikes in India:
Hero HF 100
Starting price: Rs 57,238
Hero HF 100 is the most affordable motorcycle currently on sale in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 57,238, ex-showroom. The HF 100 gets a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox.
Hero HF Deluxe
Starting price: Rs 60,760
Next, we have another Hero MotoCorp product on the list. The Hero HF Deluxe is priced from Rs 60,760 to Rs 67,208, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.
Honda Shine 100
Starting price: Rs 64,900
Honda’s latest 100cc offering is priced from Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 98.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.2 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.
Bajaj Platina 100
Starting price: Rs 65,856
Bajaj Platina is offered with a 102cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.7 bhp and 8.30 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Platina 100 is priced at Rs 65,856, ex-showroom.
Hero Splendor Plus
Starting price: Rs 73,481
Finally, the last one on this list is the Hero Splendor Plus. The Splendor Plus is priced from Rs 73,481 to Rs 77,745, ex-showroom. Powering this motorcycle is a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.
