Top 5 best 100cc bikes in India: Hero Splendor Plus to Honda Shine

Check out the top 5 best 100cc bikes that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina, Honda Shine 100 and more.

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. We have a wide range of motorcycles on sale ranging from entry-level 100cc models to litre-class superbikes. However, it’s worth noting that with a 28 percent share, the 100cc motorcycle segment is the largest contributor to the overall two-wheeler industry. In this article, we have listed the top 5 best 100cc bikes that are currently on sale in India.

Top 5 best 100cc bikes in India:

Hero HF 100

Starting price: Rs 57,238

Hero HF 100 is the most affordable motorcycle currently on sale in the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 57,238, ex-showroom. The HF 100 gets a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Hero HF Deluxe

Starting price: Rs 60,760

Next, we have another Hero MotoCorp product on the list. The Hero HF Deluxe is priced from Rs 60,760 to Rs 67,208, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Honda Shine 100

Starting price: Rs 64,900

Honda’s latest 100cc offering is priced from Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 98.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 7.2 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Platina 100

Starting price: Rs 65,856

Bajaj Platina is offered with a 102cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.7 bhp and 8.30 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Platina 100 is priced at Rs 65,856, ex-showroom.

Hero Splendor Plus

Starting price: Rs 73,481

Finally, the last one on this list is the Hero Splendor Plus. The Splendor Plus is priced from Rs 73,481 to Rs 77,745, ex-showroom. Powering this motorcycle is a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

