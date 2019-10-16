Top 5 Bajaj Chetak Electric features that could make it India’s first successful electric scooter

Bajaj Auto today instilled a wave of nostalgia as it played Bajaj Chetak adverts from years ago with the catchphrase 'Humara Bajaj' refreshing our memories. So, the Chetak has returned to our market after being absent for about 14 years but this time it is up with the times acknowledging the changing automotive scenario which is shifting to electric mobility in India and the world alike. Bajaj Chetak Electric will be the first electric two-wheeler in Bajaj's product lineup when it launches in India in January 2020. So, here is all we know about it so far and how it could prove to be a success story.

- Bajaj will retail the Chetal Electric through its existing Probiking dealership network which means it'll have about 500 touchpoints across the country which currently no other electric two-wheeler manufacturer has.

- Bajaj Chetak has had a nostalgic connect with a large population in India who own or have owned a Bajaj Chetak at some point in their lives. The Chetak Electric revives that connection and hence it'll deliver on an aspirational value as well.

- The Chetak Electric scooter has a realistic riding range of 85-95 km which should prove ample for within city commutes allowing the customers to charge once a day or in two days.

- The design of the Chetak Electric delivers on a blend of retro and modern, and boasts of a quality fit and finish well.

- During the unveiling press conference of the Chetak Electric, Bajaj Auto MD admitted that the electric scooter will not be priced aggressively but attractively in its initial phase of retail.

Bajaj Chetak Electric range

The Chetak Electric will draw power from an IP67 rated lithium-ion battery with NCA cells. The scooter will be charged on standard household 5-15 amp electrical outlets. Bajaj has equipped the scooter with two ride modes – Eco and Sport.

In its Eco mode, the Chetak Electric will be capable of 95 km between charges and it'll have a riding range of 85 km in Sport mode. We reckon the top speeds in the two modes will be substantially different, but Bajaj has so far not put a number on them. Bajaj Auto will also retail a home charging station for its new electric scooter.

Bajaj Chetak Electric features

Bajaj Chetak Electric will come with an Intelligent Battery Management System (IBMS) that controls charge and discharge of the battery. It'll also feature a reverse assist mode and regenerative braking that converts braking heat into kinetic energy to help maximise range.

The electric scooter will come with an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, a glove box up front, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Customers will be able to connect their smartphones with their scooters via the Chetak Electric app for features like data communication, security, and user authentication.

Also read: Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback after 14 years! Chetak Electric scooter unveiled

Bajaj Chetak Electric expected price and launch

Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter will be launched in India in January next year. It will be retailed through Bajaj's existing Probiking network of dealerships alongside KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. To be available in six colour options, expect the Chetak Electric to be priced about Rs 1.1-1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will commence in the same month.