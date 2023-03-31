Top 5 affordable fully-faired sports bikes under Rs 3 lakh: R15 V4 to RR 310

Check out the top 5 affordable fully-faired sports bikes that are currently on sale in India for under Rs 3 lakh. The list includes the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4, TVS Apache RR 310, etc.

Fully-faired sports motorcycles are very popular in India for a number of reasons. They offer a good blend of style and performance. Sports bikes are designed for speed, power & agility and are often associated with a cool & youthful image. Moreover, you don’t have to shell out a lot of money as they are available at affordable price points too. In this article, we have listed the top 5 affordable fully-faired sports bikes under Rs 3 lakh.

Top 5 sports bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh:

Suzuki Gixxer SF / SF 250

Price starts at Rs 1.46 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer SF is currently the most affordable fully-faired sports bike in India. It is priced from Rs 1.46 lakh while its elder sibling, the Gixxer SF 250, retails from Rs 1.92 lakh, ex-showroom. Powering the Gixxer SF is a 13.4 bhp 155cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine while the Gixxer SF 250 gets a 249cc oil-cooled unit that develops 26.1 bhp.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Price starts at Rs 1.71 lakh

Next, we have the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 on the list. While the flagship Pulsar motorcycle hasn’t received any major updates in near future, it still sells in decent numbers and is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh, ex-showroom. The Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 24.1 bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Yamaha R15 V4

Price starts at Rs 1.81 lakh

Yamaha Motor India recently launched the updated R15 V4 in India and it’s priced from Rs 1.81 lakh, ex-showroom. The Yamaha R15 V4 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM RC 125 / RC 200

Price starts at Rs 1.87 lakh

Next, we have the RC series on the list. The KTM RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.87 lakh while the more powerful RC 200 retails at Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom. KTM’s RC 125 is powered by a 14.7 bhp 124.7cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine while the RC 200 draws power from a 199.5cc engine that churns out 24.6 bhp.

TVS Apache RR 310

Price starts at Rs 2.72 lakh

Finally, the last motorcycle on the list is the TVS Apache RR 310. Priced at Rs 2.72 lakh, it is one of the most feature-rich motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. The Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 33.5 bhp & 27.3 Nm. One can also choose the BMW G 310 RR which is essentially the same bike as the Apache RR 310 but costs Rs 2.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

