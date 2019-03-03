Top 5 accessories to make your bike better: From semi cruise control to heated grips

Winter is nearing its end. It isn't long before we're exposed to the summer heat, especially North and Central India which experience blistering temperatures. But before summer begins, we've got a brief window of perfect riding weather when the roads are dry and the wind is cool. So, saddle up and put your motorcycle to good use – go touring. If you do plan to go long distance touring, there are some accessories that can make your trip a little bit more comfortable.

So, what's it going to to be? Delhi to Leh or to Khajuraho or to Kathmandu? Pick any of such rides and you will be spending a considerable amount of time astride your motorcycle. Hence, we've got together some neat touring focussed accessories to help your ride become a lot more pleasant.

Cruise throttle assist

Cruise throttle assist (Image: High Note Performance)

A very minimalistic accessory that is fitted to the throttle so as to reduce fatigue from long hours of riding. Well, if your motorcycle is fancy enough to feature cruise control, you'd probably not need this. But if it doesn't, a cruise throttle assist reduces stress on the wrist during those long straight stretches on long straight highways. A cruise throttle assist will cost you about Rs 650.

Pillion grab handle

Pillion grab handle (Image: High Note Performance)

If you are travelling with a pillion, making their life on the road easier isn't a bad idea. An Oxford rider grip pillion grab handle will cost about Rs 3100 but it will provide comfort to the pillion on long-distance rides without causing a hassle to the rider.

Tyre plug kit & chain lube

Tyre plug kit (Image: High Note Performance)

Most of the motorcycles in the market today come with tubeless tyres and sure, who would want to plug a puncture on their own. But if you happen to be at a section of a highway that doesn't have a repair shop for miles, a tyre plug kit will come in very handy. Easily available online for about Rs 1200, it isn't all that difficult to use. We've all seen the man at the puncture repair shop use it. Just watch a video on YouTube before you set off. Also, if you're going to travel a long distance and care for your bike's chain, carry a can of chain lube. A Motul chain lube can will cost about Rs 500.

Disc lock

Disc lock with alarm (Image: High Note Performance)

You can never be too safe while leaving your bike in a hotel parking or outside a roadside dhaba. A simple disc lock is difficult to break but if you'd like to step it up a notch, get one with an alarm in it. A disc lock with an alarm will cost Rs 3700.

Heated grips

Heated grips (Image: High Note Performance)

The most expensive proposition of this lot, heated grips can provide immense comfort on those cold rides. Hands are exposed to a constant blast of cold wind and do get cold even inside gloves during the really chilly weather. Heated grips are easily available online at about Rs 8600.