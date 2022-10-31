Top 5 125cc motorcycles under Rs 1 lakh: Honda Shine, TVS Raider & more

Check out the top 5 125cc motorcycles you can purchase for under Rs 1 lakh in India. The list includes the likes of the Honda Shine, TVS Raider, Bajaj Pulsar 125, and more.

India is one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. Motorcycles have always been a preferred mode of transportation in the country for intra-city commutes. Over the last few years, the 125cc motorcycle segment has flourished a lot and in this article, we have shared a list of the top 5 125cc motorcycles you can purchase for under Rs 1 lakh in India.

Top 5 125cc motorcycles under Rs 1 lakh:

Hero Super Splendor / Hero Glamour 125

Hero MotoCorp’s Super Splendor and Glamour 125 are powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the Hero Super Splendor is priced from Rs 77,918 to Rs 81,818, the Glamour 125 retails from Rs 78,018 to Rs 89,438, ex-showroom Delhi.

Also Read: Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc

Honda Shine / Honda SP 125

Honda Shine is the best-selling 125cc motorcycle in the Indian market. Both the Honda Shine and the SP 125 draw power from a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Honda Shine is currently priced from Rs 78,414 to Rs 82,214 while the SP 125 costs Rs 83,522 to Rs 87,522, ex-showroom Delhi.

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Next, we have the Bajaj Pulsar 125. In case you like the iconic Pulsar design but can’t stretch the budget, the Pulsar 125 might be the right pick for you. It is powered by a 124.4cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i engine that develops 11.6 bhp and 10.8 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is priced from Rs 87,149 to Rs 90,003, ex-showroom Delhi.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Bonus point: TVS Raider 125

Finally, the last motorcycle on this lot is also the most feature-rich 125cc commuter currently on sale in India. The TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The TVS Raider 125 is currently priced from Rs 90,620 to Rs 99,990, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | TVS Raider 125 First Ride Review:

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2022: Brezza, Carens & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.