Best-selling TVS scooters in September 2022. Here are the top 3 selling TVS scooters in September 2022 along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Since Honda launched the Activa in India many years ago, the gearless scooter segment has become popular among commuters. These scooters offer motorcycle-like performance without the hassle of manual gear shifting, resulting in many two-wheeler manufacturers following Honda.

Although Honda leads the segment, scooters made by other manufacturers are also popular, and one of them is TVS. Here are the top 3 best-selling TVS scooters in September 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

TVS Scooty Pep+

The third best-selling TVS scooter in September 2022 was the Scooty Pep+, one of the longest-produced scooters by the Hosur-based manufacturer. The TVS Scooty Pep+ is popular owing to its minimalistic design, weight, and fuel-efficient 100cc engine.

In September 2022, TVS sold 9,518 units of the Scooty Pep+ as compared to 7,259 units sold in September 2021, registering a YoY growth of 31 per cent.

TVS Ntorq

The second-best-seller for TVS in September 2022 was the Ntorq. The TVS Ntorq is a sporty, gearless scooter that offers Bluetooth connectivity, a sporty design, and is available in a host of colours including those inspired by the Marvel characters. The throaty exhaust adds to the scooter’s overall character, making it a popular choice in the 125cc segment.

In September 2022, TVS sold 31,497 units of the Ntorq, registering a YoY growth of 7 per cent. In September 2021, 29,452 units of the TVS Ntorq were sold.

TVS Jupiter

The best-selling TVS scooter in September 2022 was the Jupiter, available with a 110cc engine, or with a 125cc engine. The two engine options, along with a few limited edition models have made the Jupiter a popular choice amongst commuters.

In September 2022, TVS sold 82,394 units of the Jupiter as compared to 56,339 units sold in September 2021, helping TVS register 46 per cent YoY growth.