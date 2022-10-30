Best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycles in September 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Royal Enfield models in September 2022, along with their sales figures.

Royal Enfield has a massive fan following in India, and with the launch of the 650cc twins – Interceptor and GT – the brand has become popular globally. In India, however, the 350cc segment is the most popular, which consists of the Classic, Meteor, and the recently launched Hunter, amongst others.

Here are the top 3 best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycles in September 2022, along with their sales numbers and their YoY growth.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The third-best-selling Royal Enfield model in September 2022 was the Meteor, the 350cc cruiser that offers a relaxed riding position with forward-set foot pegs and upright seating. The Royal Enfield Meteor is powered by the new J-Series engine and was the first 350cc motorcycle to get it.

In September 2022, Royal Enfield sold 10,840 units of the Meteor, as opposed to selling 6,184 units during the same period last year, registering 75 per cent YoY growth.

Royal Enfield Hunter

The second-best-seller for the Chennai-based manufacturer is the Royal Enfield Hunter, which was launched a few months ago. The Hunter is unlike any other Royal Enfield motorcycle as it strays away from the usual design language to offer a modern approach. The Hunter 350 is a great platform for those looking to step into the world of Royal Enfield.

In September 2022, Royal Enfield sold 17,118 units of the Hunter, which is an impressive start for a new motorcycle in the market.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the company’s best-selling model since its launch many years ago. The Classic range has seen numerous iterations over the years, and the latest models are powered by the company’s new J-Series engine, making them smoother and more fuel efficient.

In September 2022, 27,571 units of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 were sold, as opposed to 13,751 units sold in September 2021, helping Royal Enfield register 101 per cent YoY growth with the Classic 350.