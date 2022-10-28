Top 3 best-selling Hero motorcycles in September 2022

Best-selling Hero Motorcycles in September 2022. Here are the top 3 best-selling motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp last month with their sales figures.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, and in India, Hero MotoCorp is the leading brand when it comes to two-wheeler sales. The company offers a wide choice of motorcycles, from fuel-efficient commuters to off-road capable machines like the Xpulse 200 and is also working on launching more products soon.

However, let’s look at September 2022 and see the top 3 best-selling Hero motorcycles, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth compared to September 2021.

Hero Glamour

The third-best-selling Hero motorcycle last month, was the Glamour, the 125cc commuter motorcycle. Available in multiple variants depending on equipment, such as types of brakes and wheels, the Hero Glamour is priced from Rs 78,000 onwards (ex-showroom).

In September 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 38,266 units of the Glamour, registering a YoY growth of 42 per cent, as opposed to selling 26,866 units in September 2021.

Hero HF Deluxe

The second best-seller for Hero MotoCorp in September 2022 was the Hero HF Deluxe, another commuter but with a smaller 100cc engine. Similar to the Hero Glamour, the Hero HF Deluxe is available in multiple variants and prices start from Rs 60,308, ex-showroom.

In September 2022, Hero MotoCorp sold 93,596 units and registered a negative YoY growth of 30 per cent. During the same period last year, Hero MotoCorp sold 1,34,539 units of the HF Deluxe.

Hero Splendor

The best-seller for Hero MotoCorp in September 2022 was the Hero Splendor, one of Hero’s oldest names. The Hero Splendor has always been the brand’s best-seller in India owing to its simplicity and fuel efficiency.

Priced at Rs 71,176 onwards (ex-showroom), Hero MotoCorp sold 2,61,081 units of the Splendor in September 2022, registering a YoY growth of 6 per cent. In September 2021, Hero MotoCorp sold 2,46,009 units of the Splendor.