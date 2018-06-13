Top 10 Two-wheeler manufacturers in India May 2018: Hero, Honda, TVS lead the way

India has emerged as the world’s largest market for two-wheelers and the strong growth trend continues in the month of May 2018, with a total of 18,50,093(Eighteen lakh) new two-wheeler entering Indian roads over the course of the month. Cumulative sales growth year on year for the industry according to reports out of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers are at 9.19 %. Interestingly this month, the sales charts were led by motorcycles with scooters taking the backseat and registering negative growth, when compared with the same month last year. Picking up the growth for the remainder of the industry was the motorcycle market which grew from 10,60,744 vehicles sold in May 2017, to 12,21,744 vehicles sold in 2018.

Hero MotoCorp

Still leading the charts in the Indian Context was Hero Motorcycles which sold a total of 692,601 vehicles in India in the month of May. Once again following the trend of motorcycles over scooters, Hero sold only 55,398 scooters in the month of May 2018, more than 15,000 less than the same month in the previous year where sales were 70,562. Meanwhile, the positive growth trend grew to 6,37,203 almost a lakh more than the same month in the previous year where Hero sold 5,42,457 motorcycles. Total growth for the company year on year stood at 12.98%.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycles & Scooter India has been closing the gap on Hero Motocorp, thanks to its steady sales in the automatic scooter segment with models like the Navi, the Grazia, the Cliq and their best selling scooter the Honda Activa. However, despite posting respectable numbers HMSI has not been able to beat the downward scooter trend. The company sold 3,27,167 scooters in the month of May 2018, compared to 3,34,168 scooters that they sold in May 2017.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is fast becoming one of the strongest forces in the Indian two-wheeler market with a continuous barrage of new exciting products that have raised the bar in the Indian context. The recently launched NTorq 125 is arguably the quickest ICE powered scooters on sale in India with a whole host of features, including phone connectivity and on-screen navigation. In the month of May 2018, TVS sold a total of 246,000 Scooters & motorcycles in India, registering a narrow growth of 2.37 percent. The interesting thing is that the sales for TVS scooters in the last month has grown 83,338 scooters in the month of May 2017, to 90,737 scooter in the same month this year. On the flipside, the trend was reversed when it came to motorcycles despite the launch of the new Apache RR310 which TVS built in conjunction with BMW Motorrad. TVS sold a total of 86,936 scooters in May 2017, while the same number for May 2018 has been set at 82,467.

Bajaj Auto Limited

Bajaj Auto Limited has spent the majority of the last fiscal year revitalizing their new line-up with refreshed products. The effort seems to have paid off registering a total growth of 23.01 percent with monthly sales registered at 1,92,543 motorcycles up from the previous 1,56,523 vehicles in the same month last year.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield too have continued their strong growth trend, securing 5th place despite having no sales in terms of scooters and all their motorcycles retailing well above the Rs 1 lakh mark. The company sold a total of 72,510 vehicles in the month of May 2018 in India registering a growth of 23.64 per cent, when compared to the 58,647 vehicles that they sold in the month of May 2017.

Following, Royal Enfield was India Yamaha Motors, who despite adding the new R15 V3 to their line up saw a negative growth trend selling 67,290 motorcycles in May. The downward trend, however, was primarily driven by the lack of sales in scooters which fell from 36,543 scooters sold in May 2017 to 29,092 sales in May this year. Meanwhile, the Yamaha R15 V3 seems to be earning it's place among its stablemates bringing the cumulative motorcycle sales to 38,198 up from 32, 886 motorcycles sold in the same month last year. Suzuki Motorcycles registered a total growth of 36.57 percent selling 53,156 motorcycles and scooters to take the eighth place in the ranking. The top ten was finished by Piaggio who showed strong growth trends of 5,692 vehicles registering a growth of 34.06, followed by Mahindra Two-wheelers who sold 458 vehicles registering a tremendous negative growth of 78.45 percent.