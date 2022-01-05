Top 10 two-wheeler manufacturers and their market shares: Hero MotoCorp down 4.7%, TVS up

High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of omicron continued to impact sales – FADA President Vinkesh Gulati

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for December 2021. The report card points to a substantial slip in two-wheeler retail by 19.76 percent. While two-wheeler makers in India collectively sold 14,33,334 units in December 2020, the retail dropped to 11,48,732 units in the same month in 2021. Compared to the pre-COVID month of December 2019, two-wheeler retail dropped 9.94 percent from 12,75,501.

In terms of market share, Hero MotoCorp remains on the top of the list with a 34.50 percent market share. However, the manufacturer’s share in the market dropped by 4.7 percent compared to December 2020 which it stood at 39.20 percent.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India remains in the second spot, ruling a share of 24.80 percent which is a little over 24.59 percent in December 2020. TVS Motor Company has gone on to increase its market share by 0.81 percent, moving up from 14.34 percent to 15.15 percent in December 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Brands that have witnessed a positive growth also include Bajaj Auto Ltd which grew from 11.28 percent in December 2020 to 12.50 percent in December 2021. Suzuki Motorcycle India’s share increased from 3.16 percent to 3.71 percent.

These are followed by Royal Enfield which has had a drop in market share from 3.59 percent to 3.49 percent in Decembr 2021. India Yamaha Motor’s share increased from 3.01 percent to 3.28 percent.

“High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of omicron continued to impact sales,” FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said.

“The month of December is usually seen as a high sales month where OEMs continue to offer best discounts to clear the inventory due to change of year. It was however not the case this time around as retail sales continued to disappoint thus wrapping up an underperforming calendar year.”