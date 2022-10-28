Top 10 selling motorcycles in September 2022 – Splendor, Pulsar and Classic 350

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer retained its lead as the top manufacturer with a total domestic sale of 5,07,690 units in September 2022.

The ongoing festive season along with many other factors such as increased vehicle production, etc catapulted the sales of passenger vehicles last month. Now for the two-wheeler market, manufactures have reported an upward trend in their sales numbers with Hero and Honda 2-wheelers leading the pack this month with the Splendor and the CB Shine respectively. Let’s take a close look at the list below.

Rank OEM Models Sept-22 1 Hero Splendor 2,90,649 2 Honda CB Shine 1,45,193 3 Bajaj Pulsar 1,05,003 4 Hero HF Deluxe 93,596 5 Bajaj Platina 73,596 6 TVS Apache 42,954 7 Hero Glamour 38,266 8 Honda CB Unicorn 150 36,161 9 Hero Passion 36,108 10 Royal Enfield Classic 350 27,571 Total 8,88,855

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer retained its lead as the top manufacturer for last month with a total domestic sale of 5,07,690 units in September 2022. The Hero Splendor was the top-selling motorcycle after raking in 2,90,649 units in sales. The brand has recorded a year-on-year growth of 0.4% by a substantial month-on-month margin of 12.6% when compared to last month’s figures.

Hero has 3 more offerings in the top 10 list – the Hero HF Deluxe at the fourth position, the Glamour at the 7th position and the Passion at the 9th position.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is the second most-selling OEM for September after selling 4,88,924 units. The Honda CB Shine is also the second most-selling motorcycle for this month, closely followed by the Bajaj Pulsar with a sale of 1,05,003 units. Month-on-month growth for the brand is recorded at 15.5%. When compared to sales figures for September 2021, HMSI posted an increase of 5.4%