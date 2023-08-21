Ola S1 recorded the highest YoY growth of 398% whereas Suzuki Burgman registered the highest MoM growth of 43.67% in July 2023.

Scooters remain an integral part of the Indian automotive industry since they offer practicality at a relatively low initial cost and maintenance. Hence, the scooter segment has stayed strong despite the mixed-bag trends seen in the automotive market in post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let us look at the top 10 scooters sold across the country for the month of July.

Top 10 scooters sold in July

Honda Activa

Honda Activa continues to reign in the scooter segment in India despite witnessing a dramatic fall in sales from July last year. The Japanese brand sold 1,35,327 units of Activa in July this year, marking a 37% YoY decline from the previous year. The Activa is sold in 110cc as well as 125cc iterations.

TVS Jupiter

The next best seller was TVS Jupiter which registered a monthly volume of 66,439 units in July. During the same period last year, TVS sold 62,094 units of Jupiter therefore recording a YoY increase of 7%. Like Activa, Jupiter is also available in 110cc and 125cc iterations.

Suzuki Access

Suzuki sold 51,678 units of Access in July, recording a 25% YoY increase in volume. In July 2022, the Japanese brand dispatched 41,440 units of Access across the country.

Also Read Ultraviolette launches F77 Space Edition at Rs 5.6 lakh

TVS Ntorq

TVS Ntorq secured the fourth spot with 25,839 units sold in July this year. The sporty scooter registered a monthly volume of 24,367 units in July last year, thus, a 6% YoY increase.

Honda Dio

Honda Dio recorded the sharpest YoY decline at 43.65% but still managed to sell a healthy 20,414 units sold in July 2023. However, it recorded an impressive MoM growth of 122%.

Rank Model Name July 2023 July 2022 YoY change June 2023 MoM change 1. Honda Activa 1,35,327 2,13,807 -36.71% 1,30,830 3.44% 2. TVS Jupiter 66,439 62,094 7.00% 64,252 3.40% 3. Suzuki Access 51,678 41,440 24.71% 39,503 30.82% 4. TVS Ntorq 25,839 24,367 6.04% 28,077 -7.97% 5. Honda Dio 20,414 36,229 -43.65% 9,189 122.16% 6. Ola S1 (retail) 19,263 3,865 398.40% 17,579 9.58% 7. Suzuki Burgman 17,500 9642 81.50% 12,181 43.67% 8. Yamaha RayZR 15,828 8,043 96.79% 13,441 17.76% 9. TVS iQube 13,036 6,304 111.07% 14,462 -8.00% 10. Yamaha Fascino 11,710 9,973 24.93% 9,572 22.34% Top 10 best-selling scooters in July 2023

Ola S1

Despite several issues with the scooter, Ola S1 has managed to outsell all electric scooters in India and registered a volume of 19,263 units in July 2023. The company has adopted a unique B2C model where the scooter is delivered to a customer directly by the company. S1 also registered the highest YoY growth among the top 10 scooters at a massive 398%.

Suzuki Burgman

Suzuki managed to sell 17,500 units of Burgman in July 2023, thus registering a healthy 81.50% YoY growth. MoM growth also stood at a decent 43.67%.

Yamaha RayZR

Yamaha sold 15,828 units of RayZR thus witnessing a significant YoY growth of 96.79 percent. In fact, RayZR managed to outsell its sibling– Fascino, which was previously the company’s best seller.

Also Read Hero Karizma XMR: Top new expected attributes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube became the second battery-powered scooter to make it to the list with a total monthly volume of 13,306 units and a YoY growth of 111%.

Yamaha Fascino

Yamaha Fascino held on to the 10th spot with 11,710 units sold in July 2023. As a result, it recorded a YoY growth of almost 25% and a MoM growth of 22%.