Scooters remain an integral part of the Indian automotive industry since they offer practicality at a relatively low initial cost and maintenance. Hence, the scooter segment has stayed strong despite the mixed-bag trends seen in the automotive market in post the Covid-19 pandemic.
Let us look at the top 10 scooters sold across the country for the month of July.
Top 10 scooters sold in July
- Honda Activa
Honda Activa continues to reign in the scooter segment in India despite witnessing a dramatic fall in sales from July last year. The Japanese brand sold 1,35,327 units of Activa in July this year, marking a 37% YoY decline from the previous year. The Activa is sold in 110cc as well as 125cc iterations.
- TVS Jupiter
The next best seller was TVS Jupiter which registered a monthly volume of 66,439 units in July. During the same period last year, TVS sold 62,094 units of Jupiter therefore recording a YoY increase of 7%. Like Activa, Jupiter is also available in 110cc and 125cc iterations.
- Suzuki Access
Suzuki sold 51,678 units of Access in July, recording a 25% YoY increase in volume. In July 2022, the Japanese brand dispatched 41,440 units of Access across the country.
- TVS Ntorq
TVS Ntorq secured the fourth spot with 25,839 units sold in July this year. The sporty scooter registered a monthly volume of 24,367 units in July last year, thus, a 6% YoY increase.
- Honda Dio
Honda Dio recorded the sharpest YoY decline at 43.65% but still managed to sell a healthy 20,414 units sold in July 2023. However, it recorded an impressive MoM growth of 122%.
|Rank
|Model Name
|July 2023
|July 2022
|YoY change
|June 2023
|MoM change
|1.
|Honda Activa
|1,35,327
|2,13,807
|-36.71%
|1,30,830
|3.44%
|2.
|TVS Jupiter
|66,439
|62,094
|7.00%
|64,252
|3.40%
|3.
|Suzuki Access
|51,678
|41,440
|24.71%
|39,503
|30.82%
|4.
|TVS Ntorq
|25,839
|24,367
|6.04%
|28,077
|-7.97%
|5.
|Honda Dio
|20,414
|36,229
|-43.65%
|9,189
|122.16%
|6.
|Ola S1 (retail)
|19,263
|3,865
|398.40%
|17,579
|9.58%
|7.
|Suzuki Burgman
|17,500
|9642
|81.50%
|12,181
|43.67%
|8.
|Yamaha RayZR
|15,828
|8,043
|96.79%
|13,441
|17.76%
|9.
|TVS iQube
|13,036
|6,304
|111.07%
|14,462
|-8.00%
|10.
|Yamaha Fascino
|11,710
|9,973
|24.93%
|9,572
|22.34%
- Ola S1
Despite several issues with the scooter, Ola S1 has managed to outsell all electric scooters in India and registered a volume of 19,263 units in July 2023. The company has adopted a unique B2C model where the scooter is delivered to a customer directly by the company. S1 also registered the highest YoY growth among the top 10 scooters at a massive 398%.
- Suzuki Burgman
Suzuki managed to sell 17,500 units of Burgman in July 2023, thus registering a healthy 81.50% YoY growth. MoM growth also stood at a decent 43.67%.
- Yamaha RayZR
Yamaha sold 15,828 units of RayZR thus witnessing a significant YoY growth of 96.79 percent. In fact, RayZR managed to outsell its sibling– Fascino, which was previously the company’s best seller.
- TVS iQube
TVS iQube became the second battery-powered scooter to make it to the list with a total monthly volume of 13,306 units and a YoY growth of 111%.
- Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino held on to the 10th spot with 11,710 units sold in July 2023. As a result, it recorded a YoY growth of almost 25% and a MoM growth of 22%.