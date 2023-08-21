scorecardresearch

Top 10 scooters sold in July 2023– Honda Activa remain undisputed segment leader

Ola S1 recorded the highest YoY growth of 398% whereas Suzuki Burgman registered the highest MoM growth of 43.67% in July 2023.

Written by Arun Prakash
best selling scooters in india

Scooters remain an integral part of the Indian automotive industry since they offer practicality at a relatively low initial cost and maintenance. Hence, the scooter segment has stayed strong despite the mixed-bag trends seen in the automotive market in post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let us look at the top 10 scooters sold across the country for the month of July. 

Top 10 scooters sold in July

  1. Honda Activa

Honda Activa continues to reign in the scooter segment in India despite witnessing a dramatic fall in sales from July last year. The Japanese brand sold 1,35,327 units of Activa in July this year, marking a 37% YoY decline from the previous year. The Activa is sold in 110cc as well as 125cc iterations.

  1. TVS Jupiter

The next best seller was TVS Jupiter which registered a monthly volume of 66,439 units in July. During the same period last year, TVS sold 62,094 units of Jupiter therefore recording a YoY increase of 7%. Like Activa, Jupiter is also available in 110cc and 125cc iterations.

  1. Suzuki Access

Suzuki sold 51,678 units of Access in July, recording a 25% YoY increase in volume. In July 2022, the Japanese brand dispatched 41,440 units of Access across the country.

  1. TVS Ntorq

TVS Ntorq secured the fourth spot with 25,839 units sold in July this year. The sporty scooter registered a monthly volume of 24,367 units in July last year, thus, a 6% YoY increase.

  1. Honda Dio

Honda Dio recorded the sharpest YoY decline at 43.65% but still managed to sell a healthy 20,414 units sold in July 2023. However, it recorded an impressive MoM growth of 122%.

RankModel NameJuly 2023July 2022YoY changeJune 2023MoM change
1.Honda Activa1,35,3272,13,807-36.71%1,30,8303.44%
2.TVS Jupiter66,43962,0947.00%64,2523.40%
3.Suzuki Access51,67841,44024.71%39,50330.82%
4.TVS Ntorq25,83924,3676.04%28,077-7.97%
5.Honda Dio20,41436,229-43.65%9,189122.16%
6.Ola S1 (retail)19,2633,865398.40%17,5799.58%
7.Suzuki Burgman17,500964281.50%12,18143.67%
8.Yamaha RayZR15,8288,04396.79%13,44117.76%
9.TVS iQube13,0366,304111.07%14,462-8.00%
10.Yamaha Fascino11,7109,97324.93%9,57222.34%
Top 10 best-selling scooters in July 2023
  1. Ola S1

Despite several issues with the scooter, Ola S1 has managed to outsell all electric scooters in India and registered a volume of 19,263 units in July 2023. The company has adopted a unique B2C model where the scooter is delivered to a customer directly by the company. S1 also registered the highest YoY growth among the top 10 scooters at a massive 398%.

  1. Suzuki Burgman

Suzuki managed to sell 17,500 units of Burgman in July 2023, thus registering a healthy 81.50% YoY growth. MoM growth also stood at a decent 43.67%.

  1. Yamaha RayZR

Yamaha sold 15,828 units of RayZR thus witnessing a significant YoY growth of 96.79 percent. In fact, RayZR managed to outsell its sibling– Fascino, which was previously the company’s best seller.

  1. TVS iQube

TVS iQube became the second battery-powered scooter to make it to the list with a total monthly volume of 13,306 units and a YoY growth of 111%.

TVS iQube
  1. Yamaha Fascino

Yamaha Fascino held on to the 10th spot with 11,710 units sold in July 2023. As a result, it recorded a YoY growth of almost 25% and a MoM growth of 22%.

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 17:28 IST
