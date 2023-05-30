India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. From entry-level 100cc commuters to flagship litre-class superbikes, we have a wide range of motorcycles on sale in the country. However, one cannot simply ignore the 100-110cc motorcycle segment as it contributes almost 33 percent to the overall two-wheeler industry. In this article, we have listed the top 10 most affordable 100-110cc bikes on sale in India.
Most affordable 100-110cc bikes in India:
Hero HF 100
Price: Rs 57,238
|Specification
|Hero HF 100
|Engine
|97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|7.9 bhp
|Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Price: Rs 60,760 – Rs 67,908
|Specification
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Engine
|97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|7.9 bhp
|Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
TVS Radeon
Price: Rs 60,925 – Rs 78,834
|Specification
|TVS Radeon
|Engine
|109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|8 bhp
|Torque
|8.7 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
TVS Sport
Price: 64,050 – 70,223
|Specification
|TVS Sport
|Engine
|109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|8.1 bhp
|Torque
|8.7 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Price: Rs 64,900
|Specification
|Honda Shine 100
|Engine
|98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|7.28 bhp
|Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Bajaj CT 110X
Price: 67,322
|Specification
|Bajaj CT 110X
|Engine
|115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|8.48 bhp
|Torque
|9.8 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Bajaj Platina 100
Price: Rs 67,808
|Specification
|Bajaj Platina 100
|Engine
|102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|7.8 bhp
|Torque
|8.3 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Bajaj Platina 110
Price: Rs 70,400
|Specification
|Bajaj Platina 110
|Engine
|115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|8.48 bhp
|Torque
|9.8 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Hero Splendor Plus
Price: Rs 73,481 – Rs 74,801
|Specification
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Engine
|97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|7.9 bhp
|Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Hero Passion Pro
Price: Rs 74,678 – Rs 77,678
|Specification
|Hero Passion Pro
|Engine
|113.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|9 bhp
|Torque
|9.79 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
Note: All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.