scorecardresearch

Top 10 most affordable 100-110cc bikes in India: Honda Shine to Hero Passion Pro

Check out the top 10 most affordable 100-110cc bikes that are currently on sale in India. The list includes the likes of the Hero HF Deluxe, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina and more.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Top 10 most affordable 100-110cc bikes in India
These are the top 10 most affordable bikes currently on sale in India

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. From entry-level 100cc commuters to flagship litre-class superbikes, we have a wide range of motorcycles on sale in the country. However, one cannot simply ignore the 100-110cc motorcycle segment as it contributes almost 33 percent to the overall two-wheeler industry. In this article, we have listed the top 10 most affordable 100-110cc bikes on sale in India. 

Most affordable 100-110cc bikes in India: 

Hero-HF-100

Hero HF 100

Price: Rs 57,238

Also Read
SpecificationHero HF 100
Engine97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power7.9 bhp
Torque8.05 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
hero hf deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

Price: Rs 60,760 – Rs 67,908

SpecificationHero HF Deluxe
Engine97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power7.9 bhp
Torque8.05 Nm
Gearbox4-speed

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

tvs radeon

TVS Radeon

Price: Rs 60,925 – Rs 78,834

SpecificationTVS Radeon
Engine109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power8 bhp
Torque8.7 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

Price: 64,050 – 70,223

SpecificationTVS Sport
Engine109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power8.1 bhp
Torque8.7 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
honda shine 100 price

Honda Shine 100

Price: Rs 64,900

SpecificationHonda Shine 100
Engine98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power7.28 bhp
Torque8.05 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
bajaj ct 110x

Bajaj CT 110X

Price: 67,322

SpecificationBajaj CT 110X
Engine115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power8.48 bhp
Torque9.8 Nm
Gearbox4-speed

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

bajaj platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

Price: Rs 67,808

SpecificationBajaj Platina 100
Engine102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power7.8 bhp
Torque8.3 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
bajaj platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

Price: Rs 70,400

SpecificationBajaj Platina 110
Engine115.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power8.48 bhp
Torque9.8 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
Hero-Splendor pLUS

Hero Splendor Plus

Price: Rs 73,481 – Rs 74,801

SpecificationHero Splendor Plus
Engine97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power7.9 bhp
Torque8.05 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

Price: Rs 74,678 – Rs 77,678

SpecificationHero Passion Pro
Engine113.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power9 bhp
Torque9.79 Nm
Gearbox4-speed

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 19:28 IST