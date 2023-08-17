Hero MotoCorp recorded sales 71,204 units in July 2023, thus maintaining its lead as the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India.

The two-wheeler market in India has been witnessing an upward trend towards pre-covid normalcy, especially in the motorcycle segment. In this article we look at the top 10 motorcycles sold in the month of July 2023.

Top 10 bikes sold in July 2023

Even though Hero MotoCorp sales declined by 13.8% YoY in July this year, the company continued its merry run with the Splendor leading the chart for the highest selling motorcycle in the country. In July this year, Hero sold 2,38,340 units of the 100cc motorcycle, leading to a 4.8% YoY increase in sales volume as compared to July 2022.

Rank Top 10 Motorcycles July 2023 July 2022 YoY change 1. Hero Splendor 2,38,340 2,50,409 4.8% 2. Honda Shine 131,920 1,14,663 15.05% 3. Bajaj Pulsar 1,07,208 1,01,905 5.2% 4. Hero HF Deluxe 89,275 97,451 -8.4% 5. Hero Passion 47,554 20,298 134.28% 6. Bajaj Platina 36,550 48,484 -24.6% 7. TVS Raider 34,309 16,310 110.35% 8. TVS Apache 28,127 24,222 16.12% 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 27,003 23,223 16.27% 10. Honda CB Unicorn 26,692 11,203 138.25% Top 10 motorcycles sold in July 2023

Honda Shine grabbed the second spot with 1,31,920 units sold in July. During the same month last year, the Japanese bikemaker dispatched 1,14,663 units of Shine resulting in a YoY growth of 15%. This is also attributed to the fact that Honda launched a more affordable 100cc iteration of Shine earlier this year, in addition to the existing 125cc Shine.

Bajaj sold 1,07,208 units of the Pulsar brand in July this year as opposed to 1,01,905 units in July last year, leading to a YoY growth of 5.2%. HF Deluxe from Hero witnessed a YoY decline of 8.4%. The Indian manufacturer sold 89,275 units of HF Deluxe last month as compared to 97,451 units sold in July 2022.

Passion, Raider, CB Unicorn biggest gainers

Hero Passion, TVS Raider and Honda CB Unicorn are the biggest gainers in the top 10 best-selling motorcycles for July 2023 with YoY growth of 134%, 110% and 138%, respectively. Passion registered a sales volume of 47,554 last month whereas TVS sold 34,309 units of Raider. Honda dispatched 26,692 units of CB Unicorn in July this year.