The top 10 best-selling two-wheelers in May 2023 saw the Hero Splendor leading while the Bajaj Platina registers triple-digit growth.

Two-wheeler sales in May 2023 saw 11.10,593 units being sold, only amongst the top 10 sellers. This is a YoY growth of 23 percent compared to May 2022, when the top 10 best-selling two-wheelers registered sales of 9,02,842 units.

The best-selling two-wheeler in May 2023 was the Hero Splendor, which remains the undisputed champion, registering sales of 3,42,526 units and registering a YoY growth of 30.6 percent. The Honda Activa follows, settling for second place, having sold 2.03.365 units.

Bajaj’s Pulsar range now consists of multiple variants in various displacements, helping Bajaj take third with the Pulsar, having registered sales of 1,28,403 units and registering a strong growth of 85.4 percent compared to May 2022 when Bajaj sold 69,241 units.

The Hero HF Deluxe, Honda Shine, and the TVS Jupiter take the next three spots, having sold 1,09,100, 1,03,699, and 57,609 units respectively. All three models also registered a negative YoY growth in May 2023 compared to May 2022, with the HF Deluxe registering the worst at negative 14.3 percent.

The Suzuki Access and the Bajaj Platina take up the seventh and eighth places, having sold 45,945 units and 42,154 units respectively. The Bajaj Access registered a YoY growth of 28.6 percent, while the Platina registered a whopping 143 percent growth compared to May 2022.

The TVS Apache and the XL make up the top 10 best-selling two-wheeler list for May 2023, having sold 41,955 units and 35,837 units respectively. The Apache witnessed 55 percent growth while the XL saw a marginal 1.9 percent YoY growth in May 2023.