Top 10 best-selling two-wheelers in April 2023 — Hero continues to lead Honda

Here are the best-selling two-wheelers in April 2023. The top 10 two-wheeler sales have seen the TVS Apache register the highest YoY growth.

Two-wheeler sales continue to garner demand month after month and amongst them, motorcycles continue to lead sales, consistently outselling automatic scooters. And in April 2023, Hero MotoCorp managed to outsell its closest rival, Honda.

The best-selling two-wheeler in April 2023 was the Hero Splendor, which registered sales of 2,65,225 units, with a 13.3% YoY growth, followed by the Honda Activa in second, with 2,46,016 units sold and registering a YoY growth of 50.6 percent.

The next three spots are a battle between three brands, Bajaj, Honda, and Hero again, with the Pulsar taking the third spot with 1,15,371 units sold last month, followed by the CB Shine and the HF Deluxe, having sold 89,261 ints and 78,700 units respectively.

The sixth and seventh places in the list of top 10 best-selling two-wheelers in April 2023 are taken up by automatic scooters from TVS and Suzuki, with the Jupiter registering 59,583 unit sales and the Access selling 52,231 units. The TVS Jupiter has seen a negative YoY growth of 2.2 percent while the Access has registered a robust 58.6 percent growth.

The Bajaj Platina, TVS Apache, and the TVS XL round up the top 10 sellers, with each registering 46,322 units, 38,148 units, and 34,925 units respectively. The TVS Apache registered a staggering YoY growth of 419.5 percent, while the TVS XL saw a decline of 9.9 percent.