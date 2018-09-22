Top 10 Best Selling 2-Wheelers in India: Honda Activa beats Hero Splendor again!

The Honda Activa changed the fate of the scooter market in India, its wide following and an almost household name almost single-handedly was responsible for the exponential growth of the Scooter market. Now on the back of this shifting trend towards automatic scooters in India, the Honda Activa continues to outsell Hero’s biggest two-wheel contender the Hero Splendor for the second year in a row for the same month. According to data released by SIAM, the Honda Activa still bested Hero’s most iconic two-wheel offering by well over 50,000 units in August 2018. Maintaining its lead over the Hero offering for the second year in a row. In August 2017, the Activa had sold 3.35 lakh vehicle in comparison to 2.42 lakh Splendors that sold in the same month.

In August 2018, despite a huge loss for Honda on account of the floods in Kerala and a new government policy in West Bengal that restricts the sale of two-wheeler to those without a license. In figures that amount to 3.10 lakh sales for the Activa while the Hero Splendor only managed 2.42. The Honda Activa saw negative growth of 7% on account of the natural calamities and the restrictive policies but still managed to maintain a strong lead ahead of Hero’s Splendor series. Following the Splendor, in third place for motorcycle sales in India goes to the Hero HF Deluxe which sold a total of 1.83 lakh vehicles in the month of August. Almost 20,000 more than were sold in the same month in the previous year. The Honda CB-Shine took fourth place breaching the 1 lakh mark, since last year, with 1.08 lakh sales as opposed to 94,748 units sold in the same month last year. The Hero Passion took the place for fifth best selling scooter with 93,003 sales. Bajaj’s CT100 took 6th place in terms of sales with 82,424 vehicles sold in August this year, strong growth for the Bajaj with last year's sales just above the 50,000 mark. The TVS Jupiter took 7th place with 79,223 sales in August this year, a marginal decline from last years 81k figure. Hero’s Glamour seems to be on the decline with only 74,097 units sold securing it an 8th place, followed by the TVS XL Super which was also notably lower than last year. Once again for TVS, this could be attributed to the natural tragedy in Kerala, with a large part of their demographic in south India. Last but not least, the only sports bike on the list was the Bajaj Pulsar series which sold a cumulative 70,051 motorcycles in August 2018, almost 12,000 more than the previous year.

Growing cities and contracting road spaces have made scooters a very viable option for many commuters. Their easy to ride nature and practicality have ensured that two made-in-India automatic scooters are already on the top 10 for the list of best selling two-wheelers in India. As this trend continues we expect to see more and scooters on this list.