Planning to buy a new motorcycle? Here are 5 golden tips to save money on a new motorcycle purchase.

Buying a new motorcycle is the closest thing to proving that money can buy happiness. Be it the first motorcycle or the tenth, a new motorcycle is always fun, however, it can be an expensive affair. A motorcycle capable of city commutes with the ability to stretch its legs on the highway will cost Rs 2 lakh and more.

While this is worrisome, there are ways to save money on a new motorcycle purchase, and here are 5 ways one can save money while buying a new motorcycle.

Insurance – Get it yourself

When calculating the price of a motorcycle and its on-road total, one of the most expensive parts is the insurance. Dealerships will often quote a price higher than the actual cost because it is a source of revenue for them. What you can do is insure the motorcycle yourself.

Look up insurance providers and compare the pricing. You don’t have to settle for the most affordable offer, but look out for the policy that gives you the best value for money. If you have older insurance, see how much No Claim Bonus you’re eligible for and use that. This generally helps save a minimum of 10 percent of what the dealership quotes.

Make and model – Do you really need higher displacement?

Motorcycles are a passion, but when you are in the money-saving mode, choose the make and model carefully. See what you intend to use the motorcycle for — commutes, touring, track days, etc. Depending on that, choose the kind of equipment you need such as inverted forks, traction control, quick shifter, etc.

If your primary usage is to commute, a high displacement motorcycle like a KTM 390 Duke is not a good idea, however, if you want a motorcycle that is also good on long highway rides, a KTM 390 Adventure is probably a better choice. At times, a 200cc motorcycle will do the job. Remember, the bigger the displacement, the more it will cost.

Service and support — is it easily accessible?

Buying a motorcycle is just the first part, but maintenance is a continuous process. Check the service network of the particular brand and see how well spread out they are and how accessible it is. There is no point in owning a motorcycle if you have to wait for weeks to get a simple cable.

Also, try and get a rough idea about how long the waiting is for spare parts — are they readily available and how long is the wait? Generally, brands such as Honda, Hero MotorCorp, and TVS are well-spread and more accessible.

Add-ons

A key area in saving money even before taking delivery is to choose the add-ons and accessories carefully. It will be tempting to get all of them — panniers, comfort seat, decals, colour schemes, optional wheels or tyres, navigation, and so on. But wait.

Your goal is to save money, so see what really helps. Optional sticky tyres are good, but they cost more and don’t last long. Panniers are helpful, but can you manage without them on trips? Navigation is helpful, but can your phone do the job for now? These decisions will help save money. Oh, get a crash guard fitted, that is a must.

Take care and be cared for

Treating a new motorcycle with care may not save you money when buying it, but in the long run, it saves you a lot. Use the motorcycle for what it’s intended and get it serviced in time. Little things like these will make the motorcycle last a lifetime.

Although tempting, don’t push the motorcycle to the point where it becomes abuse — hitting the rev limiter to show off the exhaust note, doing burnouts just because you can, skidding, sliding, and stuff like that. Just don’t.