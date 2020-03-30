Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler’s health during Covid-19 lockdown

Have worries for your electric two-wheeler that has been parked idle for the last few days and will continue to be in that state? We are here to help!

In our previous story, we told you how to take care of your vehicle (IC engined) during Covid-19 lockdown which is 21-days long and might be extended further. Now, as many of you are owners of electric two-wheelers, this article focusses on how to maintain the health of your eco-friendly possession. While an electric vehicle demands lesser maintenance compared to a regular IC engined vehicle, there are some additional points that you need to keep in mind if you own the former during this lockdown period for its well being. So, here we bring you top tips on how you can maintain the health of your electric bike or scooter, that too without doing much effort.

Disconnect the battery

For such electric two-wheelers that come with a swappable or a removable battery, we advise you to disconnect the battery of your vehicle by removing the connections. This will prevent the depletion of the battery of your vehicle in the present scenario when it needs to be parked for multiple days.

Opt Shutdown mode if your vehicle permits

Many electric two-wheelers come with a shutdown mode and as the name suggests, it switches off the vehicle completely. A shutdown mode, that comes in Ather 450, for example, is designed specifically in the favour of better battery management. The Shutdown mode is designed to be used for situations when the vehicle has to be parked for a long period of time, say when the owner is out for a vacation or lockdowns like these. It is just like shutting down your laptop after you finish your work.

Charge every 3-4 days

In order to prevent the battery from running out of charge completely, it is advised to charge the vehicle every 3 to 4 days even when you are not using the vehicle. As the battery in an electric vehicle undergoes an idle drain, the battery drains significantly even if the vehicle is parked for a prolonged period of time.

Park properly and use cover

Last but definitely not the least, this one is applicable for all vehicles and not just electric ones. Find a proper parking spot for your vehicle and covered parking is the most preferred one. If you don’t have such setup, use a two-wheeler cover that will help in protecting your vehicle from dust and rains. Also, it prevents the falling leaves and flowers from getting collected on the vehicle, which can be a pain to clean at times.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.