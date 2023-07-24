Tips to keep electric bikes, scooters dry this monsoon

Electric scooters and bikes require extra care in the monsoon thanks to more complicated internals as compared to their petrol-powered counterparts.

In a tropical country like India, monsoons are anticipated with a bated breath after a long and gruelling summer in most parts of the country. Along with relief from heat, the monsoon also brings a few concerns for vehicle owners, especially the ones who own battery-powered vehicles.

While we already have covered electric cars, it is time to look at some ways on how to keep one’s electric bikes and scooters free from any major damage this monsoon.

Find a safe parking spot

The first and most important step is to find a safe parking spot for one’s electric two-wheeler. Whenever possible, park the vehicle under a shelter or covered area. If not possible, a cover on the vehicle will come in handy. Prolonged exposure to rain will lead to accumulation of moisture which will result in rusting over a period of time.

Further, electric vehicles (EV) comprise a lot more electrical components than usual ICE-powered vehicles, therefore, a lot more care needs to be taken where the EV is parked. Gentle reminder, not to park one’s vehicles near trees or poles. Also, parking on a centre stand is a healthy practice so that the weight is evenly distributed.

Keep charging equipment safe

Avoid storing charging equipment inside the boot of an electric scooter to avoid water trickling into the charging components. The presence of moisture will not only damage the charging device but also the battery when it’s connected to the charger because water in the equipment could cause a short circuit. Also, avoid using public charging stations that are exposed to heavy rains.

Checking battery health

Regularly keep checking the battery of the electric two-wheeler, since it is the nucleus of an EV. Check once in a while for any insulation or connector damages. If any anomaly is detected, inform the authorised service centre without turning on the scooter or bike. Also keep a note on the IP rating offered on the battery which signified the level of protection offered.

Avoid riding through flooded roads

While modern EVs are capable enough to wade through low levels of water, anything above moderate levels could spell doomsday for an electric two-wheeler. Internals of electric bikes and scooters are full of sensitive electronics and sensors which are very expensive to replace. Also, wiping the vehicle once in a while will help prevent moisture passing through to the vehicle’s internals.

Avail proper insurance coverage

Insurance for vehicles in India is mandatory but most insurance policies do not cover flood damage as a standard inclusion. Instead one has to opt for flood protection as an additional coverage. Surely, this costs more than a standard insurance but offers greater coverage in case of heavy rains and flooding, which are very common in several parts of the country.