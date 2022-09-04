Tiivra launches composite fibre helmet range at Rs 15,000

The helmet range not only meets ISI standard but also the DOT certification. The company claims it will soon also get ECE 20.6 certification, which is considered one of the world’s stringent safety tests to pass.

Mumbai-based start-up Tiivra has launched its helmet range made of composite fibre at Rs 15,000.

At present, the helmets can be ordered only through the company’s website. There are a total of 6 helmets – Buzzy, Razztazz, Sabre, T1, Xroads and Demon – all come with different graphics but in Yellow gold colour, which the company has co-developed with Nippon Paints. Interestingly, it is amongst one of the lightest in its segment weighing just 1,250gm.

One of the key reasons that the company has gone out with particular colour is because it offers one of the highest visibility and hence better protection to the biker even in low light conditions.

The helmet range not only meets ISI standard but also the DOT certification. The company claims it will soon also get ECE 20.6 certification, which is considered one of the world’s stringent safety tests to pass.

To mark the launch of the product, Tiivra held an experiential event at a studio in Mira Road, Mumbai, which saw over 100 passionate riders from across the country showcase their skills and help build a community for the brand.

The company is founded by Alpana Parida, who has over two decades of experience in the retail, luxury, branding, and design sectors.

Tiivra’s range of helmets are said to be at least 50 percent cheaper than its competitors

All Tiivra helmets are made up of composite (glass and carbon) fibres which offer higher safety compared to their thermoplastic counterparts. Furthermore, the start-up claims all the helmets are aerodynamically optimised and sport a spoiler at the back for downforce with multiple vents for optimal design and airflow.

In the future, the company also plans to introduce Carbon fibre and Kelvar fibre-based helmets, which will come with a hefty price tag but could be cheaper than its competition.

Going forward, the company is also planning to organise rider events across the country to create a community for the Tiivra brand.