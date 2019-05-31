Three women bikers to ride from Varanasi to London: Flag off by Yogi Adityanath

Three members of a Surat-based women's biking club called 'Biking Queens' are soon going to embark on an epic road trip. The Journey will commence from the city of Varanasi and will be flagged off by the UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adiyanath. The three-member team includes Dr Sarika Mehta who is the founder of Biking Queens, a Clinical Psychologist, along with a mountaineer & mother of two children, Jinal Shah, a housewife and mother of two children along with Rutali Patel, a student who is currently pursuing her MBA degree. This road trip, which is going to conclude in London, is going to take them across 25 countries and cover a total of 3 continents. The total distance of this journey is going to be 25,000 kilometres and is to be covered in a span of 90 days. This trip is going to take them across a number of different road conditions as well as extreme weather conditions.

On this road trip on two-wheels, the brave trio aims at spreading the message of 'Nari Gaurav'. However, this is not the first time that members of 'Biking Queens' have embarked on such epic journies. The club has been organising such events on a regular basis across India with women empowerment being their core agenda.

The three-member team is going to use their KTM 390 Dukes for this road trip. This bike is powered by a 373 cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine. This engine is capable of churning out 42.9 bhp of power along with 37 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The bike comes with a number of features. These include coloured TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, LED headlight to name a few. The bike currently retails in India at a price of Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source: Facebook