Three new products launched by Wroley E-Scooters: Price and details inside

Wroley E-Scooters is offering customers the choice of three different scooters that come with similar features and specifications but their design could appeal to different kinds of customers.

Wroley E-Scooters has recently launched three new electric scooters in the market – Mars, Platina and Posh. The three budget-friendly scooters come with their own styling and personality while sharing most of the mechanical components. The scooters are available at all Wroley dealerships in Delhi and the company is offering a warranty of up to 40,000km on the battery of these scooters. These new scooters come with features like reverse mode, anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, cruise control and parking sensor.

Wroley Mars is the most affordable of the three and costs Rs 74,900 (ex-showroom). It comes with a 60V/30Ah battery that can deliver a claimed range of more than 90km on a single charge. There is a 250W BLDC motor inside the rear wheel hub and the scooter can achieve a maximum speed of 25kmph. The scooter rides on 10-inch wheels and has an accessible seat height of 640mm. It also gets a 5-inch LED MID and is being offered in four colour options.

The other two scooters launched by the company are called Platina and Posh. They also share the same battery and motor as the Mars and have a similar range too. The Platina costs Rs 76,400 and the Posh is the most expensive of the lot and costs Rs 78,900 (all prices are ex-showroom). All three scooters get telescopic fork suspension at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. One can also find a disc brake on the front wheel of these scooters while the rear has a drum brake.

While the specifications of the three scooters might be similar, they do differ in terms of their design and styling. While Mars and Platina opt for the traditional modern-day scooter design language, Posh has a more retro look about it. It is more rounded all across and even comes with a large, circular headlamp unit.