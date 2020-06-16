This Yamaha R1 can sing a melodious birthday song for you! Watch amazing video

The brand responsible behind this creativity is Taiwan’s aRacer SpeedTek that specialises in aftermarket ECUs, bi-directional quick shifters and sensors in order to boost the performance of a motorcycle. Needless to say, such innovations certainly deserve applause and need to be presented in front of the audience more and more in order to make them feel connected to the bikes in a better way. 

By:Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:40 AM

A video has recently surfaced online in which one can see a Yamaha R1 revving up and down in order to produce the tune of a Happy Birthday song. Folks at Taiwan have managed to program a Yamaha R1 and this can be an aural delight in order to make someone feel special on his or her birthday, especially if that person is a pure motor enthusiast.

Watch the amazing video here:

Sadly, in a country like ours, some of the super bikers think otherwise and believe in revving the hell out of their bike’s engines at gatherings and biking festivals to catch attention. By doing so, they somewhere get confused in their mind as what appears music to their ears is just ear-shattering ‘noise’ while they subject their bikes to abuse. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Also, for now, stay home and stay safe in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Let us know what do you think about this singing Yamaha R1? If given a chance, would you program your bike to wish your beloved ones a very Happy Birthday?

Video source: KiKe Lara Official (YouTube)

