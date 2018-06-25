This Ducati Panigale V4 with full carbon fibre body will help you beat Monday Blues

Ducati Panigale V4, the Italian bike maker's only four-cylinder production motorcycle took everyone's breath away when it was officially revealed last year. The bike made its entry to Indian shores earlier this year in January at a starting price of Rs 20.53 lakh. The Ducati Panigale V4 was launched in two variants with the top end S trim demanding Rs 25.29 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Now, the Ducati Panigale V4 has been snapped recently in the UK with a full carbon fiber bodywork that looks even more appealing than the factory model. However, before you get your adrenaline rushing, let us tell you that it is currently not clear at the moment whether Ducati plans to introduce the bike as a special edition model officially or it is a custom job.

Due to the extensive use of carbon fibre, the spied model will most likely have a significantly lower weight than the stock one. Apart from the full carbon fibre body, the Ducati Panigale V4 is seen with Termignoni under seat exhaust with a separate exit underbody. The bike is also seen with Marchesini wheels that come on the higher spec Panigale V4 S. Ducati Panigale V4 has found a place in the club of some of the most powerful production motorcycles on the planet. As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets power from 1,103cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill produces an impressive 214 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 114 Nm. The electronics package of the Ducati Panigale V4 includes Ducati wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control and a lot more.

Ducati Panigale V4 gets Termignoni exhaust

The first batch of Ducati Panigale V4 in India has already been sold out. After the 20 units got sold within a week, Ducati re-opened bookings for the motorcycle in April. In case the spied model is a production unit, it will demand a significantly higher price tag than the standard unit. As far as India launch is concerned, it is highly unlikely that the carbon fibre model will make it here anytime soon, possibly due to the higher price constraints.