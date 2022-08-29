Third edition of TVS Eurogrip Brunch & Biking concludes

The third edition of TVS Eurogrip Brunch & Biking was held in Chennai and witnessed riders of all kinds of two-wheelers come together and experience the joy of riding.

The third edition of Brunch & Biking from TVS Eurogrip was flagged off by cricketer Robin Uthappa and P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd. Over 200 riding enthusiasts from Chennai city and nearby towns participated in the 2-hour ride.

The ride witnessed participation from bikers from various riding clubs, professions, and age groups, including women riders too. The ride was flagged off at Velachery and the bikers rode along the East Coast Road, culminating at Mahabalipuram.

For the safety and convenience of the riders, a motorbike mechanic, ambulance/doctor on call, first aid kits, and service support were made available during the event.

Brunch and Biking, TVS Eurogrip’s flagship community riding event enables riders of all kinds of two-wheelers to come together and experience the joy of riding while promoting a social cause – road safety.

The previous two editions of Brunch & Biking were held in Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru respectively in November 2021 and March 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “It was heartening to see such a large community of bikers from Chennai and other parts to celebrate ‘Madras’ and spread the message of ‘road safety’. We look forward to providing such exciting experiences for motorbike enthusiasts across the country with more Brunch and Biking rides. It was very encouraging to see the enthusiasm and energy the riders brought in.”

In the coming months, TVS Eurogrip intends to organise similar editions and engage with biking enthusiasts in other cities as well.