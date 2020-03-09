These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

Honda might bring in all-new two-wheelers in their place but then these nameplates might not be available post-April 1, 2020.

Honda 2 Wheelers India launched the first BS6-compliant vehicle in the motorcycle/scooter space. HMSI has always said that it will move its motorcycles/scooters to meet the new emission norms much ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline. In fact, even before March. Unfortunately, only a handful of Hondas have moved to the BS6 side. The 110cc motorcycles and other scooters, as well as few of the 160cc units, are yet to be upgraded. We understand that the production lines have to be updated plus dealer BS4 stocks need to be over before the fresh BS6 versions start coming in. In the same vein, HMSI might not move its entire line-up to BS6. This will be the right opportunity to discontinue a few products. Here is the list of Honda two-wheelers that might not be available in a showroom from April 1.

Honda Navi

The Navi was a fun project that HMSI undertook sometime in late 2014. The two-wheeler was launched at the Auto Expo 2016 and it made everyone crazy enough to buy one. However, the cuteness factor not withholding, the Navi’s sales numbers started dwindling. Honda gave it a BS4 update but that wasn’t enough. If you want an urban runabout with a dash of style, the Navi is up for grabs. Only very few units are available with dealers as HMSI stopped sending fresh dispatches from the last two months. The Navi is powered by the older Activa’s 110cc BS4 engine that produces 8hp of power and 8.9Nm. A variomatic transmission ensures twist and go simplicity. The Navi is priced at Rs 47608, ex-showroom.

Honda Aviator

The Honda Aviator is the company’s attempt at making a scooter for the men. We have to agree that the Aviator looks stylish and was also the first Honda scoot to have a front disc brake in India. Unfortunately, the response to the Aviator wasn’t as good. The Aviator too is powered by a BS4 110cc engine that is good for 8hp and 8.94Nm. The Aviator starts at Rs 57,560, ex-showroom.

Honda Cliq

A scooter for the rural audience? Yes, Honda has got that ground covered with the new Cliq. The Honda Cliq used a knobby tyre pattern, has a maxi-scooter like presence and yet simple mechanicals. The refined, aforementioned engine powers it. As much as Honda wanted, the Cliq didn’t really click with the targetted audience. Rural two-wheeler buying public, it seems has matured now. The Honda Cliq is priced at Rs 45,329, ex-showroom. Cliq units too will be rare to find as most of the dealers don’t keep a stock of the same.

Honda CBR250R

The proper quarter-litre performance motorcycle from Honda has now faded into oblivion. Honda didn’t cash in on the CBR’s popularity and the motorcycle, in all these years, soldiered on with a BS4 engine and LED headlight update. However, it was too late and buyers moved onto more modern machines that made more power but at the same time were more affordable as well. Needless to say, the CBR’s styling was getting outdated as well. However, if you’re willing to look past all these, the Honda CBR250R is a good touring machine, with slightly expensive spare parts. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Honda Activa i

This ladies version of the regular Activa was brought in to counter sales of the Hero Pleasure. However, an Activa i customer, a source tells us, when they come to the showroom, goes and upgrades to the one-size-fits-all Activa. This lead to low volumes of the petite “i” version. There is no change in the powertrain as well. The Activa i price in India starts from Rs 52,276.

One can perhaps approach a dealer and haggle for a good discount on these products.

