The Royal Enfield Interceptor gets double ton

Creates a new record at Speed Week Australia with 212.514 km/h.

MID LIFE CYCLES’ Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Salt Racer has set a class record at the annual Speed Week run at Lake Gairdner, SouthAustralia.The Interceptor 650 Twin broke the four-year-old class record on each of its runs, leaving the new mark at 132.050 miles per hour (212.514km/h). Mid Life Cycles’Interceptor was

entered in Class M-F 650, for 650cc unstreamlined motorcycles running commercial unleaded fuel. The old record of 119.961MPH was set in 2016.

This speed run highlights the capability of Royal Enfield’s 650 Twin engine.The record was broken by Charlie Hallam on day one of Speed Week (March 8,2021), with his first run at 121.782 MPH. He backed that up with a 123.601MPH pass, for a provisional record of 122.691MPH.On the morning of day two of the Speed Week, the Interceptor clocked 128.935MPH and 130.204MPH for a new provisional record of 129.570 MPH. The Geelong-based Harness Racing Australia team, headed by salt racers Andrew and Kate Hallam, thought this was an extraordinary result for a 650cc single-cam, air-cooled twin, but Charlie believed there was more to come. That afternoon, the Interceptor ran 130.370 MPH and was then impounded overnight until it could do a back-up run the next morning. This run, under stormy skies, saw 133.779MPH top speed, for a new record of 132.050MPH.

Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are one of our finest motorcycles and have continuously set new benchmarks in motorcycling. This is the second time that we have established a remarkable feat with the Twins, in 2018, the Bonneville Racer recorded an impressive top speed of over 159 mph at Bonneville Salt Flats and this speed record is yet another remarkable feat for us. This recognition validates the tremendous progress we continue to make in our journey and we hope this will inspire many more motorcyclists to push their boundaries and achieve the pursuit of excellence.”

