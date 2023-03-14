The other guys: Top 5 Honda CB350 alternatives

We go across the spectrum and reveal the motorcycles one can opt for beyond the Honda CB350 retro twins.

The onboard diagnostics system is going to be mandatory from April 1st, like other manufacturers, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) has also recently launched the 2023 edition of H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Apart from both the motorcycles being OBD2B compliant, Honda has also hiked the prices, which makes the CB350 twins one of the most expensive motorcycles in the 350cc space. The 348cc engine has a total output of 21bhp and 30Nm of torque.

The H’ness CB350 starts from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This is a steep increase in price as it now varies from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 depending on the variants. It is available in three versions — DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome. The Honda CB350RS, on the other hand, is available from Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The price difference between the previous model to the current one is from Rs 9,500 to a massive Rs 11,850 depending on the trim. The CB350RS is also available in three variants — DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Dual Tone.

With the new prices and variants revealed for the CB350 twins, we cut across different types of motorcycles available in the market in the same price range and find out the viable options.

1. Bajaj Dominar 400

The Dominar is a tourer that comes with a long list of accessories that Bajaj now offers as standard like a tall visor, hand guard, integrated metal engine bash plate, USB charging port, navigation and saddle stay. The Dominar is packed with safety aids like a twin-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), 320mm front disc and 230mm rear. The Bajaj tourer is powered by 373cc with 39bhp and 35Nm of torque.

Price: Rs 2.24 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

2. Jawa 42 Bobber / Jawa Perak

Meet the awe-inspiring Jawa twins, the 42 Bobber and the Perak. Jawa has tried to make the Bobber a bit more accessible with its more practical riding stance, but with stretched legs and hand, it can get tiring. The ride quality is quite unforgiving with its tightly sprung suspension set-up. When it comes to style, both the Jawa have plenty of it and make you look and feel like a million bucks. Both bikes are powered by the 30.2bhp 334cc liquid-cooled with 32.74Nm engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Bobber and the Perak get 280mm front disc and 240mm in the rear along with dual-channel ABS.

Price: Jawa 42 Bobber / Jawa Perak: Rs 2.09 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

3. KTM RC 200

KTM has a portfolio of Speedy Gonzales and we focus on the KTM RC 200 which is powered by a 200cc liquid-cooled engine with 24.6bhp and 19.2Nm with a 6-speed gearbox. Weighing 160kg, it is 19 kg lighter than the CB350RS. The RC handles corners like no one’s business and remains stable at the same time. It is equipped with dual-channel ABS, 320mm front disc and 230mm rear.

Price: Rs 2.14 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

4. Royal Enfield Classic 350 / Scram 411

The Classic 350 is one of Royal Enfield’s best-selling motorcycles. It brings back the old-school retro chrome design with rotary switches from the Meteor 350 and much-improved fit-and-finish. With an upright riding position, it is ideal for both urban and highway conditions. The 349cc air-cooled engine churns out 20bhp and 27Nm. The Classic is available in both single and dual-channel ABS. It comes with a 300mm front disc and 270mm rear.

The Scram 411 is the bare-to-basic version of the Himalayan. At 194 kg, the Scram does have its weighty issues but it is 5 kg lighter than the Himalayan. The Scram is an all-rounder of sorts as it is comfortable in urban conditions and feels at home in dirt tracks. The 411cc pumps out 24.3bhp and 32Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Price: Classic 350: Rs 1.90 lakh

Scram 411: Rs 2.02 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

5. Suzuki V-Strom SX

The V-Strom is a versatile and smart motorcycle that cruises on the highway at ease and also offers mild off-roading prowess. Being an adventure tourer, it is a tall motorcycle that has a seat height of 835mm and ground clearance of 205mm. Powered by a 249cc engine that is also available in the Gixxer, it has an output of 26.1bhp and 22.2Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox, 300mm front disc and 220mm in the rear and dual-channel ABS.

Price: Rs 2.12 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

