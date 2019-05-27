This guy built a sleeping and dining space on his Honda motorcycle and it only works!

If I were to choose between a car and a motorcycle for touring and exploring, I'd always pick a motorcycle. It's an easy choice – you're more connected to the scenery you're riding through. But then, if the trip involves going to places that will not have proper accommodation, I might have to think. I'm not much into camping, you see. A man with slightly similar interests came up with a solution so he wouldn't have to sleep in the open – he built a motorhome on his Honda CB street bike. And by the looks of it, it only works!

USC School of Architecture graduate Jeremy Carman is a man of many passions and he decided to combine them all, bringing together his love for motorcycles, travelling, and architecture. Meet The MotoHome.

The Honda CB had to be modified extensively to take the extra weight and find a new centre of gravity. The swingarm has been extended, so has the chain and the sub-frame. The front end was borrowed from a CR500 for better off-road capability.

Watch The MotoHome in action:

To be quite honest, the first look on the contraption will get you concerned as a plausible death trap. But then you must consider that it is built by a student and is not a production-ready product. And if watch him handle the motorcycle through corners and loose road surface and wading through water, you may be convinced that it does work.

The living quarters at the back of the motorcycle only weighs 16 kg empty and shouldn't get much heavier depending upon how it's loaded. Plus, the additional structure under the pod doubles as reinforcement and storage for camping supplies. Jeremy says that there's also a kitchen and dining space.

Photo: the_motohome/Instagram

It sure does look more comfortable than a tent and there's no faffing involved for setting up and dismantling the tent. All will be more comfortable in the MotoHome given it isn't very windy where you park overnight and you don't turn violently to your side in your sleep – tipping the whole thing over.

We haven't ridden the MotoHome and it's a fair guess if you think it won't tackle corners very well with such a long wheelbase and the pod may be light but it is quite high up and will mess with the centre of gravity. It has its flaws but undoubtedly impressive and for a student project, it is gold. We can't say that this is the next big thing in motorcycle touring, but we're not dismissing it either.