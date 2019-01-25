The future is electric: Ducati to enter electric sports bike market!

The exotic bike maker from Italy, Ducati, has recently revealed that it will be entering the electric motorcycle market very soon. Since every major motorcycle maker has already launched or planned an electric bike these days and the news of an electric Ducati really doesn’t count as a surprise. Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati, recently announced “The future is electric, we’re not far from starting series production” at a recent Motostudent event at the Aragón FIM Circuit in Spain. While the Managing Director of Ducati Western Europe, Edouard Lotthé, has revealed in the past that the company might be working on various electric two-wheelers including a bike and a scooter which may arrive by 2021.

Also, Domenicali has been seen riding a Ducati Hypermotard concept which was powered by a Zero FX powertrain and was developed in cooperation with the Milan Polytechnic School of Design. There has been no confirmation as of yet, but the red machine maker might also work on performance electric bikes along with the help from Energica (a renowned name in the electric superbike industry). Energica has been testing the Ego Corsa supersport throughout the year at demo laps during the MotoGP Calendar as it’s the official partner for the MotoE World Cup.

Ducati may come up with electric superbikes by 2021, but on the other side of the world, Harley-Davidson has been gearing up to launch the electric bike much sooner. The Harley LiveWire project is not new, but the company just gave a green signal to the same a few months back, indicating its imminent launch. Harley will also be launching a number of electric bikes along with the LiveWire motorcycle.

Source- VisorDown.com