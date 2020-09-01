The forever motorbike chain! BMW Motorrad introduces M Endurance maintenance-free chain

Like the current X-ring chains, the new BMW Motorrad M Endurance motorcycle chain also has permanent lubricant between the rollers and pins but there is now no need for additional lubricant.

BMW Motorrad recently introduced the M Endurance motorcycle chain which needs no lubricants and no maintenance. The new chain is available on the S1000RR and S1000XR as a factory option and will come on more new models as well. Existing customers can also purchase it as an accessory. Like the current X-ring chains, the new M Endurance chain also has a permanent lubricant filling between the rollers and pins enclosed by X-rings. However, the additional lubricant is no longer required and neither is re-tensioning of the chain due to usual wear.

The M Endurance chain uses a new coating material for the rollers: tetrahedrally amorphous carbon (ta-C), also known as industrial diamond. This coating is characterised by extreme hardness and resistance and in this respect, it is placed between the well-known DLC coating (Diamond-Like Carbon) and pure diamond.

In contrast to the metal surfaces used so far, the coating with the ta-C industrial diamond does not wear off. This type of coating also reduces the friction coefficient.

The dry lubrication properties and the elimination of wear, the tetrahedral amorphous carbon-coated rollers of the M Endurance chain offer maintenance comfort equivalent to that of a shaft drive motorcycle. This includes all the cleaning work that is unavoidable with a conventional chain due to splashed lubricant.

The M Endurance chain in 525 pitch is now available initially for the two 4-cylinder models BMW S 1000 RR and S 1000 XR. The M Endurance chain is available as an accessory or directly from the factory as an option. Further BMW Motorrad models are being prepared for this feature.

