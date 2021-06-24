Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Magenta's EVET platform is a tech-enabled EV deployment platform that allows for optimising and managing EVs through a centralised system and network management

By:Updated: Jun 24, 2021 5:03 PM

The (ICE) vehicles currently in use by the Telangana government will be replaced with electric vehicles under a new project that will be coordinated by TSREDCO which is the nodal agency for the state of Telangana for the promotion of Energy Conservation Initiatives and Renewable Energy programmes and projects such as the adoption of EVs. The agency has signed an agreement with Navi Mumbai-based, EV solutions company Magenta. Under this agreement, TSREDCO will coordinate the transition of government officer transport from ICE (internal combustion engines) vehicles to EVs across the state departments of Telangana.

The Telangana EV policy launched in 2019 was further built upon to launch the ‘Telangana Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030’. TSREDCO has been working to deliver the policy’s mission to make Telangana a hub for Electric Vehicles & Energy Storage Systems

As part of this initiative and under this agreement, Magenta will deploy Electric Vehicles under its EVET (Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport) platform and associated charging infrastructure across the state and strive to achieve a substantial reduction in the total cost of transportation for personal and commercial purposes, supported by a strong charging infrastructure.

Also read: No registration fee, up to Rs 20,000 off on electric 2-wheelers: Gujarat EV policy decoded

The EVET platform is a tech-enabled EV deployment platform that allows for optimising and managing EVs through a centralised system and network management. This in tandem with their existing ChargeGrid platform allows for a fully integrated EV deployment solution for corporates and governments.

“With the launch of our EVET platform, we are now targeting to make electric mobility smart & affordable. We are extremely delighted to partner with the Telangana state government to make it an EV amenable state under its GO ELECTRIC campaign spearheaded by TSREDCO. We are committed to spearheading the EV growth in India by aggressively deploying charging stations while leveraging our advanced technology platform for deploying the mobility solutions,” Maxson Lewis, MD of Magenta said.

