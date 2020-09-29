Teased! Ducati Multistrada V4 set to break cover on this date: Highlights, features of Ducati’s flagship ADV

The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 is expected to be the most powerful production ADV on the planet. The bike will likely be launched in two variants namely standard and S variant, just like the Multistrada 1260. Talking of India launch, the bike should head here sometime early next year.

If you are an off-road enthusiast and have been anxiously waiting for the Ducati Multistrada V4, well, God has finally answered your prayers now! The company’s flagship ADV is all set to be revealed on the 15th of October. Ducati has confirmed this by sharing a teaser on its social media handles. The Multistrada V4 will be the third Ducati to come with the company’s V4 engine after the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4. The test mule of the upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 has been snapped testing multiple times in the recent past, giving a fair idea of how this all-terrain challenger would be like. The earlier spy shots revealed that the Ducati Multistrada V4 will retain the core design language of the Multistrada family, however, the LED headlamps and the fairing have been redesigned in order to give it a distinct look.

October 15. Be ready to #ChangeParadigmhttps://t.co/hYosOf3zBT pic.twitter.com/KJhZgphqov — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) September 28, 2020

Talking of the instrument cluster, we expect the bike to feature a more advanced version of the TFT unit that comes on the Ducati Multistrada 1260. Now coming to the most interesting part! The Ducati Multistrada V4 will certainly be one mad ADV and in all certainty, it will be one of the most capable bikes in its segment. Power will come from the same 1,103cc motor that does duty on the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4. On the Streetfighter V4, the said engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 210 hp and 123 Nm.

If at all, Ducati maintains this figure for the Multistrada V4, it will be the most powerful production ADV on the planet. The upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 is expected to be launched in two variants namely standard and S variant, just like the Multistrada 1260. Talking of India launch, the bike should head here sometime early next year.

