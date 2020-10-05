Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 transformation into an Indian Scout replica. Well, if you are a bike modification enthusiast, that one-liner would be enough to take away from Monday Blues. Here's where you can get the mod job done along with the cost of modification!

Oct 05, 2020

 

Royal Enfield motorcycles are a preferred choice for custom houses across the country. Numerous RE customers choose to customize the look of their bike the way they want to and in return, they aren’t shy from spending a thick amount. All thanks to such custom houses and enthusiastic customers, we have been coming across some amazing Royal Enfield mod jobs and today, we bring you one such fine example. Now, this one is based on the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. As one can see in the pictures, the bike has been tastefully modified to look like an Indian Scout. The interesting part is that the designer has managed to deliver the muscular visuals of the Indian Scout and from most of the angles, this one looks like a proper muscle bike. You must be wondering how come this bike gets a V-twin engine set up.

Well, that is only the casing that has been designed to look a twin-cylinder motor but beneath, it is the same single pod unit that powers the Thunderbird 350. Upfront too, you get a new headlamp casing with an all-LED unit. The front fender is bulbous that matches well with the chunky rubber. Dual disc brakes have been fitted upfront for better stopping power as well as more appealing visuals. Moreover, the motorcycle gets a twin exhaust set up and both units are completely functional.

The designers have even mimicked the ‘radiator’ of the Indian Scout, however, the same gets holes for the air-cooled engine to cool better. The said modification has been done at Bittoo Bike Modification at Jhandewalan in Delhi. Now, to the most important part! You must be wondering how much cost went into the transformation! Well, this one doesn’t come cheap. In case you want to get your Thunderbird 350 modified like this, you will have to shell out Rs 2.50 lakh for the same.

Source – Vampvideo (YouTube)

