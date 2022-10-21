Tamil Nadu to impose new traffic rules, hike fines from October 28

Tamil Nadu has imposed new fines for traffic offences, some of which have gone up three folds. Here are the new traffic fine details for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has announced that it will be imposing new traffic rules and revising traffic fines, effective October 28, 2022. Existing traffic fines for some violations have even tripled, in an attempt to curb accidents and keep the roads safe.

For starters, drivers without holding a valid driver’s licence can attract a fine of Rs 5,000 as opposed to the Rs 2,500 that was collected earlier. Also, for those jumping signals, the fine amount now stands at Rs 1,000, the fine for loud horns stands at Rs 500 while speaking over a cellphone can attract a fine of Rs 1,000 for first-time offenders and Rs 10,000 for repeated offences.

The fines go higher, as those obstructing ambulances, fire trucks, and other government emergency vehicles can attract a fine of Rs 10,000, and rash driving can now attract a fine of Rs 1,000 as opposed to Rs 400, while caught for the second time will attract a fine of Rs 10,000. Illegal races on public roads will carry a fine of Rs 15,000 and if caught a second time, offenders will have to cough up Rs 25,000.

Modified exhausts will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 as opposed to Rs 200 while riding without a helmet now attracts a penalty of Rs 500 instead of Rs 100.

Perhaps the biggest fine of all is for drunk driving. Earlier, a person driving under the influence of alcohol will be produced in court where a fine will be imposed, however, with the new law, even the occupants will be produced in court. This does not apply to autos and taxis.

The announcement follows Karnataka’s decision to mandate seat belts for all occupants in a vehicle that went into effect immediately after the announcement. Do you think the new fines are too much, or is it something needed to keep the roads safe?