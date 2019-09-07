Taking electric motorcycles’ eco-friendliness to a whole new level with body crafted out of wood

We've seen a change come about in the automobile industry over the past few months and most of it is fueled by the world hustling to find cleaner modes of transport. The need for electric means is spilling on the motorcycle industry as well. We've now got all-electric motorcycles from manufacturers across the world. One such example comes from French manufacturer Newron Motors. While we've featured several electric motorcycles from Curtiss Motorcycles' for their sheer uniqueness, we've found something just as intriguing from Newron - an electric motorcycle with bodywork crafted of wood.

Newron have created a unique high-end motorcycle with a body fashioned about entirely from wood. It looks extremely elegant and the boxy batteries have not taken away the curvy charm in this new unnamed concept since Newron designed a large cylindrical battery pack.

(Photo: Newron Motors)

Panels of sleek honey-hued cover the battery pack which runs through the centre of the bike and eye-catching LED lights highlight the woodwork. It gets a single-sided swingarm on the right and driveshaft on the left, and the motor is tucked away neatly.

“As the world evolves, so do we. We are constantly seeking new ways to enhance our technical and design offering to bring magic to the road and to the people,” the Newron Motors website reads.

Newron—which was founded in 2016 by two engineering buffs—worked with French software company Dassault Systèmes and leading electronics and software engineers at the Advans Group to proffer the bike concept. The group plans to build 12 of the two-wheelers by 2020.